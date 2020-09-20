Business

78 firms bid for NNPC pipelines, downstream infrastructure rehabilitation

Posted on

Seventy-eight companies have submitted virtual bids to rehabilitate critical downstream pipelines, associated depots and terminal infrastructure of the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC), through the Finance, Build, Operate and Transfer (BOT) model.

A statement made available to newsmen on Sunday in Abuja, by the Group General Manager, Group Public Affairs Division, Dr. Kennie Obateru, noted that the bidding was witnessed by external observers including Bureau of Public Procurement, the Nigeria Extractive Industries Transparency Initiative (NEITI), Civil Liberty Organisation and the Centre for Transparency Watch.

 

According to the Group Managing Director of the NNPC, Mallam Mele Kyari, the exercise was in fulfilment of NNPC’s avowed commitment to transparency and accountability as an Extractive Industries Transparency Initiative (EITI) partner company, and as directed by President Muhammadu Buhari that all its operations must be guided by integrity.

 

While noting that as an EITI partner company, NNPC was a global company that was completely transparent to its shareholders and stakeholders, he stressed that the Corporation must always disclose her transactions, contracting processes, selection of its partners, identities of partners and beneficial owners of the partners

 

In his words: “This is not possible to achieve if we do not have the leadership disposition that is in support of transparency. I can confirm to all of you that it is the clear directive of Mr. President that this company must be accountable and must be transparent to its shareholders.

 

“We must take all necessary steps to make sure that our transactions are known to the citizens of this country, that we do things for the common good of all of us and that in doing our business, we must ensure integrity.

 

“Nobody will cut corners, nobody will cheat the shareholders of this company and also this company will ultimately deliver value to its shareholders.”

 

