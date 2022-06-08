Metro & Crime

7die, others injured in Edo multiple road crash

Posted on Author Francis Ogbuagu Comment(0)

Not fewer than seven persons have been confirmed dead in a road crash in Agbede, Etsako West Local Government Area of Edo State. The crash which was said to have happened on Sunday, June 4, 2022 at about 11.00AM, involved 14 vehicles, comprising one Sienna bus and 13 trucks.

This was contained in a statement in Benin by Miss Omozie Inegbenebor, an Assistant Route Commander and Public Education Officer for the Federal Road Safety Corps, Edo Sector Command.

According to her, 25 adults were involved in the crash, leaving seven persons dead and other victims with various degrees of injuries. She explained that the crash occurred as a result of a brake failure from one of the trucks, which ran into another vehicle. Inegbenebor said, “Rescue teams of the FRSC Edo State command have been on the ground carrying out rescue operations, clearing obstructions and controlling traffic along the area.

“The Sector Commander, Mr. Henry Benamaisia, while carrying out on the spot assessment of the fatal crash, sympathised with families of the victims who were present at the scene and ensured the proper transloading of the vehicles spilling fuel and arrival of water tankers to put out the remaining fire

 

