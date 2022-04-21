Health

7RiverLabs advocates right diagnosis as first step towards effective treatment

Posted on Author APPOLONIA ADEYEMI Comment(0)

The first step in the start of any treatment process is to first identify the cause of the illness or medical mishap. To this end, in order to effectively diagnose any disease, there is a need for good diagnostic equipment and infrastructures in order to aid the detection of the cause of the disease with a view to providing the appropriate treatment.

These are the focus of the maiden 7RiverLabs Conference with the theme ‘Equalising Precision Diagnostics in Nigeria.’ 7RiverLabs is the diagnostics arm of 54gene and they recently held the maiden conference. The event brought together key stakeholders within the health care system including doctors, medical laboratory scientists, and scientific researchers, policymakers, who admitted that people will be at risk if the wrong diagnosis is made and the wrong course of treatment is administered on patients.

They however reasoned that getting the right diagnosis is the start of the journey towards a healthier and thriving society. According to an Associate Professor/ Consultant Haematologist, University of Calabar/ University of Calabar Teaching Hospital, Calabar, Dr. Marcus Inyama Asuquo, reliable diagnosis was no longer in the realm of the occult as is often believed by many Africans many of who attribute ailments to spiritual and demonic circumstances. On the contrary, he stressed that the trend in modern medicine is that sciences use novel tools that pinpoint the cause(s) of disease at the molecular level with a high level of accuracy and precision.

He therefore urged clinicians to handle diagnosis well so as to make it easier for both patients and physicians to start the appropriate treatment. “As clinicians, we have to do a lot to really convince the patients that this is where you ought to take your treatment. We also use patient advocates. We have patients who have been living with cancers for nine years and above; we use them to encourage others. Putting all that together is not an easy task. Still, we use these in convincing others to do what they ought to do.” He listed three characteristics that should abound in laboratory investigation as accuracy, reliability, and accessibility.

On his part, the Interim Chief Executive Officer, 7RiverLabs by 54gene, Jude Uzonwanne urged pastors to turn patients back to hospitals and asked them to take the course of treatments recommended by their doctors rather than sitting in the Church and praying without the aid of medications. “We need all these stakeholders, whether it is the church or members of the family to say to patients that you have to pursue the parts of treatment as recommended for you and the more treatments are based on the above understanding the more the treatment will work. All of us doing our part will create a better outcome for our patients and it is better for us not to shy away from that discussion,” he stated.

Uzonwanne said 7RiversLab by 54 Gene was set up to help medical doctors treat the exact cause of ailments. The workshop was also used to introduce advanced test offerings to stakeholders and the medical/scientific community. Another issue that was marshaled was the reason for people to stop their cause of treatment for other reasons that are beyond medicine. “We need to appeal to all stakeholders so that they can encourage those who are sick to stick to their recommended routine and drugs. Spiritual leaders should be able to turn people back to the hospital to get the proper treatment. This will save a lot of lives,” another panelist at the conference said.

 

