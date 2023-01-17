7Star Airline granted AOC, to deploy helicopters

Business

7Star Airline Limited will soon be deploying its helicopters for businesses servicing international oil companies and other VIP movements across Africa as the Nigerian Civil Aviation Authority (NCAA) has granted it an Air Operator Certificate (AOC) to commence flight operations. The presentation of the Operational Specifications (OpSpec) and Air Operator Certificate took place at the NCAA’s headquarters in Abuja on January 5, 2023.

The Director, Airworthiness and Standards (DAWS), who represented the Director- General, presented the certificate to the 7Star team, led by the Chairman, Daniel Richard, and congratulated the new entrant for successfully completing the five phase process. He praised 7Star for the display of professionalism and discipline in the course of the stringent exercise.

Kayode Ajiboye enjoined the new operator to remain exemplary by imbibing the culture of safety as their core value. This, the DAWS said, is better observed by always keeping eyes on the ball.

In his response, the Deputy MD Air Cdr. Simon, expressed satisfaction in getting the AOC which, according to him, is a milestone in the airline’s bid toward the commencement of helicopter service operations. He promised to ensure that safety comes first in all of 7Star’s operations. He further commended the NCAA for the approval and assured that professionalism will be strictly adhered to.

DMD assured that 7Star would not rest on its laurels by ensuring strict adherence to safety standards and global best practices in its operations. He dedicated the certificate to the entire management, staff, and partners of 7star for their hard work and support all through. Notable mention was NHV Group, a Belgian aviation firm, with core strength in B-to-B Helicopter services

 

