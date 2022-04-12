Business

7Star gets NCAA’s nod on Dana’s MD-83 C-checks

Posted on

The Nigerian Civil Aviation Authority (NCAA) has given approval to 7Star Global Hangar Limited to carry out three C, CPCP, ADS and ADD on Dana airlines MD83 aircraft with the registration number, 5N-SAI.

 

An approval letter from NCAA signed by Engr V Goyea, General Manager (ACCA), for the Director-General, urged 7STAR to comply with all extant provisions of Nig. CARs and in particular Nig. CARs Part 6, and in addition, all tasks requiring detailed, x-ray and HFEC inspections.

 

In his reaction to the approval, the elated Managing Director and CEO, Isaac Balami, who could not hide his joy, said 7Star had done five C and D checks on various aircraft with Augusta 139 8 Years Inspection (D-Check) being the first time in the history of Africa that the level would be done on that particular helicopter which he regarded as a complex new generation helicopter.

 

He said the Dana Air deal would lead to the employment of 30 engineers. This consequently means that over 1,500 jobless licensed aircraft engineers will be gainfully employed if local airlines, private jet owners, and state and Federal Governments can patronise and support this great employment initiative.

 

He added that the approval on MD 83 also showed that NCAA had recognised 7Star’s worth and effort to ensure Aircraft Serviceability across the region.

 

Speaking with the Deputy Chief Executive Officer of Dana Group, Mr. Sukhwinder Mann, who made the official announcement, it was established that the decision was premised on Dana Group’s pledge to the local economy whilst ensuring further development of the Nigerian aviation sector.

 

“I am pleased to announce that we have selected 7Star as our preferred MRO partner, the appointment will further enhance the 7Star range of MRO services to now include the MD80 aircraft range which means more jobs for the Nigerian aviation sector and potentially makes the Nigerian MRO sector more attractive to foreign carriers wishing to undertake heavy maintenance checks within the African continent. To give something back to Nigeria and reinvest in the sector gives me great pride and follows up on our key principles of Africa first,” he said.

 

