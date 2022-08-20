7th Argungu Polo Tournament and Cultural Festival holds on September 8

Organisers of the annual Argungu Polo Tournament and Cultural Festival have announced the hosting of this year’s event holding September 8 spanning September, with dignitaries from different parts of the world expect to attrnd. This year’s festival, which is the seventh edition is billed to hold at the sprawling NSK Polo Ranch and Resort in Argungu, Kebbi State, North-West Nigeria. Argungu Polo Tournament and Culture Fete has over the years lived-up to its billing as one of the most spectacular and massively visited African Polo and cultural tourism festival in Nigeria.

Argungu is famous for its Argungu International Fishing and Cultural Festival, which over the years has gained following across the world. Since inception in 2016, leading Polo teams from popular Nigerian Polo clubs have regularly featured in the event, which is expectedto atrract tourists to the town and state. Over the years, the Tournament organizers have consistently rallied stakeholders in the Polo and Tourism communities and Corporate Nigeria to partner in making the event more beneficial to the rural host economies.

It will be recalled that NSK Ranch & Resort started hosting the Polo Tournament in Keffi, Nasarawa State and now holds the event in Argungu, Kebbi State. The organising committee of the 2022 Argungu Polo Tournament and Cultural Festival has disclosed that participating Polo clubs in the tournament will be playing to win any of the prestigious Cups such as Governor’s Cup, Sultan’s Cup, Emir of Argungu’s Cup, Emir of Kano’s Cup, King Appolos Chu’s Cup, Lai Mohammed’s Cup, Shehu Kangiwa’s Cup and Abubakar Dangiwa Umar’s Cup, among other laurels.

Six polo teams will take part in the tournament, they include NSK Farms Team, H. Hago Team, Ayatun Team, JRB Solar Team, NIHOTOUR Team and Osolo Team. The patron of Argungu Polo Tournament and Cultural Festival, Alhaji Nura Sani Kangiwa, who is the Turakin Kebbi and the director general of the National Institue for Hospitality and Tourism (NIHOTOUR), promised that activities lined-up for this year’s event will surpass previous editions. He stated that not less than 24 polo players, some of whom are the best in Nigeria, and over 80 Polo horses will be involved in the tournament.

The Turaki assured that this year there will be more emissaries, international dignitaries and foreign governments’ officials in attendance at the event. He further revealed that cultural entertainment groups from West African countries have confirmed their participation. Some of the traditional displays at the event will be Culinary arts, Traditional wrestling, Camel racing, Horse racing, mini-Durbar, folk dancing, Bull fighting, and many other uncommon traditional events.

