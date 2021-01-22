8.3 hectares: Lagos to prosecute monarchs behind land grabbing

Disturbed by massive encroachment and illegal sales of 8.3 hectares of land at Ishefun Ayobo area of Alimosho Local Government, Lagos State government has warned traditional rulers, chiefs and all natives of the community to stop selling the land or face the wrath of the law.

New Telegraph gathered that the land in question was being planned for the construction of the proposed 608 Housing Units for workers also known as Lagos State Workers Village Scheme in Ayobo by Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu-led administration as part of the strategic moves to significantly address the housing deficit among concerns workers in the state. But the government said that it has, at a recent inspection of the site, noticed that some persons or group of persons were selling government land to unsuspecting individuals, warning that it would soon go after such illegal occupants and demolish the buildings that fall under acquisition.

Speaking at a stakeholders’ meeting held at the Lagos State Secretariat, Alausa with traditional rulers and chiefs of the community, Commissioner for Housing, Mr. Moruf Akinderu-Fatai, said it has come to the notice of the government that some parcels of the the land re being encroached, even after the government had announced to bring development to the axis through housing estate. Akinder-Fatai, who explained that the land was acquired in 1999 for developmental purposes, advised potential property owners to always verify the status of the land at the Office of the State Surveyor-General before purchasing them from land speculators as there were cases of illegal sales of government land by unscrupulous individuals, families and communities. A lawmaker, representing the community at the state House of Assembly, Hon. Bisi Yusuf said that the land had been acquired since 1999, saying that for about 30 years development eluded the area not until recently when he made some efforts towards bring development to the axis.

