News

8.3 hectares: Lagos to prosecute monarchs behind land grabbing

Posted on Author Muritala Ayinla Comment(0)

Disturbed by massive encroachment and illegal sales of 8.3 hectares of land at Ishefun Ayobo area of Alimosho Local Government, Lagos State government has warned traditional rulers, chiefs and all natives of the community to stop selling the land or face the wrath of the law.

New Telegraph gathered that the land in question was being planned for the construction of the proposed 608 Housing Units for workers also known as Lagos State Workers Village Scheme in Ayobo by Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu-led administration as part of the strategic moves to significantly address the housing deficit among concerns workers in the state. But the government said that it has, at a recent inspection of the site, noticed that some persons or group of persons were selling government land to unsuspecting individuals, warning that it would soon go after such illegal occupants and demolish the buildings that fall under acquisition.

Speaking at a stakeholders’ meeting held at the Lagos State Secretariat, Alausa with traditional rulers and chiefs of the community, Commissioner for Housing, Mr. Moruf Akinderu-Fatai, said it has come to the notice of the government that some parcels of the the land re being encroached, even after the government had announced to bring development to the axis through housing estate. Akinder-Fatai, who explained that the land was acquired in 1999 for developmental purposes, advised potential property owners to always verify the status of the land at the Office of the State Surveyor-General before purchasing them from land speculators as there were cases of illegal sales of government land by unscrupulous individuals, families and communities. A lawmaker, representing the community at the state House of Assembly, Hon. Bisi Yusuf said that the land had been acquired since 1999, saying that for about 30 years development eluded the area not until recently when he made some efforts towards bring development to the axis.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News

S’East govs, Ohanaeze to IPOB: Your Igbo killings’ allegation, a plot to ignite civil war

Posted on Author Our Correspondent

    The South-East Governors’ Forum and the Ohanaeze Ndigbo have dismissed allegations by the Indigenous Peoples of Biafra (IPOB) that Rivers State governor, Nyesom Ezewon Wike ordered killings of Igbo in Oyigbo Local Government Area of the state, describing it as a plot by IPOB to cause another civil war.   That was also […]
News

Dispute over legal representation stalls hearing of HealthPlus founder’s suit

Posted on Author Akeem Nafiu

Hearing of a suit filed before Justice Oluremi Oguntoyibo of a Federal High Court in Lagos by the founder of HealthPlus, Mrs. Bukky George, to challenge her removal as the chief executive officer (CEO) of the pharmaceutical company, stalled yesterday owing to dispute over legal representation for one of the respondents.   The respondents in […]
News

Ex- Rep seeks amicable settlement of Nigeria, Ghana trade dispute

Posted on Author Stephen Olufemi Oni Ilorin

Former Chairman, House of Representatives Committee on Petroleum (Downstream), Hon. Mashood Mustapha, has admonished Nigerians resident in Ghana and their host community to amicably resolve their trade dispute. Mustapha, also the Oluomo of Yorubaland in Ghana, gave the admonition while fielding questions from journalists in Ilorin, Kwara State.   The former lawmaker said Nigeria and […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica