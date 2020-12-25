8. 60% of primary school teachers in Borno not qualified – Report

At least 60 per cent of the primary school teachers in Borno State lacked the required teaching qualifications, the report of the state Committee on Local Government Teachers Verification, has revealed.

Presenting it’s reports to Borno State Governor, Prof. Babagana Zulum, at the Government House, Maiduguri yesterday, Chairman of the committee, Dr. Shettima Kullima said “the committee, which was inaugurated on September 21, 2019, screened 26, 450 000 teachers during the exercise in which only 10,103 had the prerequisite qualification to teach, about 60 per cent of the teachers.

“A total of 26,450,000 teaching and non-teaching staff were presented with a total wage bill of N693,114,622,96 in which 24, 250 were captured in the verification exercise, where 18,656,000 were cleared with a total wage bill of N427,895,63997,” Kullima stated.

He said: “From 2000 to June 2020 a total of 19,140;000 were illegally employed, while 700 were discovered with fake certificates in Maiduguri metropolitan council alone and 376 in Jere Local Government Area. A total of N603,114,622,96 was the wage bill of teachers on the payroll of the 27 local council areas before the exercise, but now it has reduced to N509,466307,89 after the verification exercise”.

Like this: Like Loading...