8.7m people in need of humanitarian aid –UN

The Minister of Humanitarian Affairs, Disaster Management and Social Development, Sadiya Umar Farouq, yesterday said there is a growing need to assist displaced people otherwise affected by the crisis in the North-East through the 2021 Humanitarian Response Plan. The Minister made the remark at a virtual appeal launch of $1 billion targeted at 6.5 million most vulnerable people in Borno, Adamawa, and Yobe states. Farouq said the need to seek more support for the affected persons, especially women and children, had become a priority following the conflict in the North- East, which was now in its twelfth year and had impacted many Nigerians.

“The Federal Government of Nigeria remains committed in addressing the plight of the affected people and in leading the response to ensure the safety, security and provision of lifesaving assistance to those in need, in collaboration with international humanitarian community.

“We are facing additional challenges in terms of security and access for humanitarian partners, and that was why we have developed the National Humanitarian Development Peace Framework. I am encouraged that the NHDPF emphasises promoting longer-term durable solutions. We must always look forward, beyond the immediate crisis, to ensure that we help people re-establish their lives and strengthen communities, so that we can reduce dependence on aid and promote resilience and self-reliance.”

