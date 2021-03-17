News

8.7m people in need of humanitarian aid –UN

Posted on Author Deborah Ocheni Comment(0)

The Minister of Humanitarian Affairs, Disaster Management and Social Development, Sadiya Umar Farouq, yesterday said there is a growing need to assist displaced people otherwise affected by the crisis in the North-East through the 2021 Humanitarian Response Plan. The Minister made the remark at a virtual appeal launch of $1 billion targeted at 6.5 million most vulnerable people in Borno, Adamawa, and Yobe states. Farouq said the need to seek more support for the affected persons, especially women and children, had become a priority following the conflict in the North- East, which was now in its twelfth year and had impacted many Nigerians.

“The Federal Government of Nigeria remains committed in addressing the plight of the affected people and in leading the response to ensure the safety, security and provision of lifesaving assistance to those in need, in collaboration with international humanitarian community.

“We are facing additional challenges in terms of security and access for humanitarian partners, and that was why we have developed the National Humanitarian Development Peace Framework. I am encouraged that the NHDPF emphasises promoting longer-term durable solutions. We must always look forward, beyond the immediate crisis, to ensure that we help people re-establish their lives and strengthen communities, so that we can reduce dependence on aid and promote resilience and self-reliance.”

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News

Osinbajo, Tinubu, govs grace Awolowo’s daughter’s burial in Ibadan

Posted on Author Sola Adeyemo

Vice President Yemi Osinbajo (SAN), the National Leader of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Asiwaju Bola Tinubu, alongside other eminent Nigerians, yesterday graced the passing into glory of Revd. Omotola Olubunmi Oyediran, the daughter of the late sage, Chief Obafemi Awolowo, who died on 16th October, 2020 at 80 years of age. Others present were […]
News

State of the nation: PDP Reps’ caucus says FG consistently inconsistent

Posted on Author Philip Nyam Abuja

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) caucus in the House of RepresentativeshascalledonPresident Muhammadu Buhari to, as a matter of urgency, reverse the pump price of fuel and electricity tariff to meet the yearnings of Nigerians and the reality of the moment.   The caucus chaired by Rep. Kingsley Chinda (PDP Rivers), came out with the resolution […]
News

COVID-19: Medical experts uneasy over resumption of flights

Posted on Author Appolonia Adeyemi

Insist risk of transmission high   Against the background that the Federal Government has announced the resumption schedule for domestic flight operations in Nigeria, a medical expert has urged governments to adopt measures that would lower the risk of passengers becoming infected with coronavirus during the period of their flights.   The President of the […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica