8 African content creators bag TikTok awards

Eight African social media content creators have been honored by TikTok for 2022. The winners were drawn from all over Africa as they converged in Nairobi for the inaugural gala of TikTok Top Creators Awards 2022. The social media platform recognised creators in southern, western and eastern African who were actively pushing out content and engaging their followers during the year. According to TikTok, the award given to deserving creators will encourage Africans to tell more African stories. It stated: “The TopCreator2022 Awards are TikTok’s way of recognizing storytellers, creativity and the positive impact all creators bring to the TikTok community.

“We are thrilled to be celebrating our creators who have been a driving force behind some of the exciting trends of 2022. “With these inaugural awards, TikTok aims to give creators in sub-Saharan Africa the recognition they deserve and to encourage them to tell the African story while spreading joy at all times. “TikTok Top Creator 2022 Awards is the first to celebrate awesome creators on and off the platform.

it was launched last December during the release of its annual report of its 2022 trendsetters. “It saw a total of 90 nominees from three regions namely; Southern Africa, West Africa and East Africa, with each region having 30 nominees.” The awards categories were split based on the three regions. A winner and a runner- up were thus announced for each region of Southern Africa, West Africa, and East Africa. For South Africa, the creator identified as Pilot_onthe gram was the winner while Motho Wa Ernest emerged as the first runner up. In West Africa, Ifeaoma Efioku emerged as the winner followed by Berby Picxy as the first runner up. In East Africa, Natasha and Nita emerged the winner and first runner up respectively. In Africa, however, Dennis Ombachi and Charity Ekezie led as the overall winner and first runner up respectively.

