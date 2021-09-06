8 banks grow customer deposits to N21.48trn

Eight deposit money banks in the country grew their total customer deposits by 13.57 per cent to N21.48 trillion at the end of the first half of this year, from N18.91 trillion in the corresponding period of 2020 as their half year, ended June 30, 2021 financial statements show.

The DMBs are Access Bank, Zenith Bank, FBN Holdings, First City Monument Bank (FCMB), Union Bank, Sterling Bank, Wema Bank and Unity Bank.

New Telegraph’s analysis of the financial statements indicates that Access Bank led the pack as its total customer deposits during the period stood at N5.97trillion compared with N4.67trillion that the Tier 1 lender reported for the first half of 2020.

It was followed by Zenith Bank, which reported total customer deposits of N5.77 trillion as at the end of June this year as against the N5.34 trillion the lender recorded for the corresponding period of 2020.

Similarly, FBN Holdings grew its total customer deposits to N5.08 trillion in the first half of this year compared with N4.9trillion in H1’20. Tier 2 lender, FCMB’s, total customer deposits increased to N1.34trillion as at the end of June this year from N1.11trillioin in the corresponding period of last year.

Another leading Tier 2 lender, Union Bank, grew its total customer deposits to N1.17 trillion in H1’21 from N995.2billion in the first half of last year. Sterling Bank grew its total customer deposits to N1.02trillion in the first half of this year from N915.23billion in the corresponding period of 2020.

Wema Bank’s total customer deposits increased to N808.9billion in H1’21 from N680billion in the first half of last year, while Unity Bank grew its customer deposits to N318.79billion in H1’ 2021 from N306.47billion in the corresponding period of last year.

New Telegraph had recently reported that audited FY’20 financial statements of DMBs showed that most of them succeeded in significantly growing their customer deposits last year compared with previous years, despite predictions in some quarters that competition from Fintechs would negatively affect lenders’ ability to attract deposits from customers.

Indeed, analysts note that rather than fierce competition from Fintechs leading to a decline in DMBs’ total customer deposits, it seems to have pushed the lenders into devising innovative deposit mobilisation strategies, including increased use of technology and social media.

Analysts also attributed the growth in DMBs’ customer deposits in 2020 and in H1’ 2021 to the effects of the covid-19 pandemic, as well as the Central Bank of Nigeria’s (CBN) policies, which resulted in a drop in interest rates for fixed income investments, thereby shrinking investment outlets for bank customers.

For instance, attributing the surge in customer deposits primarily to the apex bank’s measures, a financial analyst, Mr. Idika Aja, said: “The increase in customer deposits is not unconnected with the CBN’s policies on treasury bills and generally fixed income low rates environment.

These shrank investment outlets, coupled with investors’ fear of investing in the stock market.” A banking industry source told New Telegraph that while the pandemic hurt businesses and individuals, the concerns and uncertainties it triggered, made a lot of bank customers in Nigeria, like their counterparts in other parts of the world, to decide to leave their money in savings accounts rather than investing in risky ventures.

Commenting on First Bank of Nigeria Ltd’s (FBN Holdings’s commercial banking group) results, the lender’s Chief Executive Officer, Dr. Adesola Adeduntan, said: “The Commercial Banking Group’s financial performance in H1 was impressive with a 17.9 per cent and 14.9 per cent uplift in PBT and PAT, respectively.

“These results were delivered despite the challenging macro-economic conditions that were further exacerbated by the negative impacts of COVID-19 as well as the prevailing low yield environment which continues to compress margins.

The effects of these factors resulted in the slight drop recorded in gross earnings and net interest income.

“That said, the benefits of the bank’s investments in strong transactional and digital banking capabilities reflected in the solid 50.1 per cent growth in non-interest income, and supported the 15.2 per cent, 26.4 per cent and 12.5 per cent growth in customers’ deposits, loans and advances to customers and total assets, respectively

