8 days after, 146 Abuja-Kaduna train passengers unreachable –NRC

Bid to rescue the remaining 146 of the 362 passengers on the ill-fated Abuja- Kaduna train remained in doubt yesterday as the Nigerian Railway Corporation (NRC), disclosed that the passengers in question are unreachable eight days after the train was attacked by terrorists.

Speaking yesterday, the Managing Director of NRC, Mr Fidet Okhiria, said efforts were still been made to rescue the remaining 146, while also stressing that the number of safe passengers had risen to 186.

Clarifying on the issue, Okhiria said 51 phone numbers on the manifest were either switched off or unreachable since Tuesday morning and 35 phone numbers on the manifest are ringing, but no response from the other end.

He said: “One hundred and forty-six of the 362 passengers on the ill-fated Abuja- Kaduna train are unreachable six days after the train was attacked by terrorists.”

Okhiria, who said 60 phone numbers on the mani  fest when called, responded non-existent, also clarified that 22 persons are reported missing by their relatives and eight persons were confirmed dead.

Part of the statement read, “51 phone numbers on the manifest are either switched off or have not been reachable since Tuesday morning and 35 phone num-bers on the manifest are ringing, but no response from the other end. 60 phone numbers on the manifest when called, responded non-existent.

“The statement is aimed at updating Nigerians on the ongoing development regarding the clearing of the incident site (recovery of the rolling stock, repairs of the track) and status of Passengers that were onboard the AK9 train of Monday, March 28.”

“Of the 362 validated passengers on board the attacked AK9 train service on March 28, 186 persons on the manifest are confirmed to be safe and at their various homes (additional 14 persons confirmed safe today).

“Two coaches (SP 00016  and SP 00017) earlier re-railed have safely been moved to Rigasa Station. This brings the total number of recovered Coaches and safely moved to NRC Stations to be seven. “Intensive work continues on track repairs. More concrete Sleepers were moved to site while some section of twisted tracks has been straightened.”

 

