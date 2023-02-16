News Top Stories

8 Days To Presidential Poll: Wike, G5 govs taking a political gamble –Shehu Sani

Posted on

Ahead of the general election, Senator Shehu Sani has said that Governor NyesomWikeof RiversState and his G5 governors are taking a political gamble by not declaring their preferred presidential candidate. Speaking on a Channels Television programme, Politics Today on Wednesday, Senator Sani said the governors do not have the capacity to determine the people who they should vote for during the election. Reacting to the visit of the presidential candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Bola Tinubu to the governor in Rivers State, Sani said: “Any presidential candidate that that visits any state it is a tradition that he visits the chief executive of the state and visit traditional rulers and visit any prominent person before you go on campaign.

But until Wike comes out publicly to say he has endorsed Tinubu, he is still working for the PDP. “If you contest an election, especially the primary and lose, it is incumbent on you as a responsible party member to support the candidate of your party. Wike is an exceptional man that has madealotof sacrificesforthe party and he has never left the party he has committed a lot of resources and has a lot of supporters all over the country but where does he take them to? “There are people who are loyal to the party and will tell them at the presidential level vote for A and at the governorship level vote for B. Wike is taking a serious gamble. I think that Nigeria has reached a political levewhere a governor of a state cannot determine the people who they should vote for. At this hour, the people of this countryhavedecidedonwho they should vote for.”

Speaking on the protests across the country over the scarcity of new naira notes, Senator Sani said: “The protests we have seen is a reaction to CBN cashless policy and the redesign of naira notes but before then I think it is important that we critically analyse the situation. “The Federal Government has made a mistake in the policy of redesigning the naira and also the cashless policy. The mistake they made was that there was no wider consultation with Nigerians on how these things can work and how they can be carried along. “And the National Assembly passed the bill that became an act of the parliament, there was no serious debate and wider consultation within the polity in terms of getting Nigerians to know the implications or consequences of the redesigning policy.

The way it wasdone, themandateof the CBN was very clear and so as far as the governor of the centralbankisconcerned, he can go to the president and get his approval and then it becomes a prescription for all Nigerians.” Sani said the governors objected to the policy of the redesigned currency because they want to use the old naira to buy votes. He noted that if this redesign was done after the elections, there could not have been anybody going to court or challenging the policy. “It is not about rigging the election but why is there insistence on using the old naira notes? It is that the people are suffering because if the government said today that you can still use the old naira notes after the election, they will not agree because they want to use the old naira notes to buy votes,” he said.

 















