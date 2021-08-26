8 die, 129 infected as Cholera outbreak hits Kogi

The Kogi State Government on Wednesday, confirmed the outbreak of cholera resulting in diarrhoea and vomiting in five local government areas of the state. The state government, in a statement by the Commissioner for Health, Dr Saka Haruna Audu, through the state epidemiologist, Dr Austin Ojotule and made available to journalists, said seven communities were affected in five LGAs of Kogi, Bassa, Lokoja, Ankpa and Kabba Bunu, where cases were detected between February and August 2021, with eight deaths from three communities from three of the five LGAs.

He said: ”It has become very important for us as a Ministry to brief the press on the outbreak of diarrhoea and vomiting suspected to be cholera in some local government areas of the state in recent time. ”So far, five local governments namely, Kogi, Bassa, Lokoja, Ankpa and Kabba Bunu have been affected between February and August 2021. ”Seven communities were affected in the aforementioned LGAs with 129 cases. ”However, we were able to confirm cholera in three of the communities in Kogi, Lokoja and Ankpa LGAs with 66 persons affected and 8 deaths (CFR=12.12%). These are border communities with hard to reach terrains.” According to the statement, most of the deaths occurred before the reports got to the local government/ state authorities. “Our findings also revealed that majority of the deaths in all the outbreaks occurred at home.”

”The state is working closely with the local government to avert further outbreaks by strengthening and sustaining community sensitisation and mobilisation. ”This is to ensure that communities adopted health safety measures such as personal and environmental hygiene, washing of hands with soap and water after visiting the toilet, avoid open defecation, boiling of drinking water and proper cooking and handling of food and vegetables before eating, as these measures are very key in preventing diarrhoea diseases.

Like this: Like Loading...