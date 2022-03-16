Metro & Crime

8 die, several injured as cultists, security operatives clash in Anambra

Posted on Author Onah.O .Onah

No fewer than eight persons were killed yesterday in Awka the Anambra State capital as members of vigilance group and some gang of unidentified young men clashed at Ifite Street near the Nnamdi Azikiwe University. Pictures of the battle between the vigilance group and the cult members that has also gone viral in the social media showed a gory site of a young man set ablaze in broad daylight. The young man, according to eye witness account, came in company of about six others who were armed, the suspected cultist stormed the scene of the incident in a Mercedes Benz and a Toyota Siena bus, shooting sporadically and forcing themselves into the university, but the security operatives returned fire.

“One of them was caught in the cross fire and was set ablaze, while others were killed at different locations as the battle between the suspected cultist and the security operatives rages on,” our source said. Meanwhile, business and other activities in the area have been shut down while residents and students living in and around the area are now living in fear, while unconfirmed reports say some have even vacated the area for fear of reprisal by the cultist. The actual cause of the clash was not ascertained as at the time of filling this report.

All efforts to contact the Police Public Relations Officer, Anambra State command, DSP Ikenga Ugochukwu could not be reached as he didn’t pick his calls or reply to text messages sent to him. It would be recalled that Anambra State had in recent times witnessed different gunmen attack at different communities and locations while suspected cultists had also gone on rampage in the State, particularly in Awka. Unconfirmed statistics had also claimed that over 38 persons were killed in cult related clashes in Awka alone between April 2021 to march this year.

 

