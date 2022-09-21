News

8 injured after building explodes in Chicago

At least eight people have been transported to area hospitals on the west side of Chicago following a building explosion Tuesday morning.

Several of the individuals are reportedly in critical condition and the Chicago Fire Department has requested 10 additional ambulances and is sending a mass casualty vehicle to the scene of the collapse.

Victim descriptions range from burns to ‘traumatic injuries,’ according to Deputy Fire Chief Marc Ferman. All of the victims are assumed to be adults.

A bomb squad and agents from the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms, and Explosives are also on the scene.

The four-story red-brick building is located in South Austin, Chicago on West End Avenue. The explosion occurred shortly before 9.30am Central Time.

Buildings next door to the explosion site have also been evacuated.

*Courtesy: dailymail.co.uk

 

