8 injured as gunmen burn down LG secretariat, magistrate court

T wo days after Anambra State Governor, Prof Charles Soludo visited Mazi Nnamdi Kanu, leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), gunmen stormed the Idemili North Local Government headquarters and the Magistrate Court in the area and set all the build ings ablaze.

Also on the same Sunday evening, up till 12 midnight the suspected gunmen were engaged in an open gun battle with soldiers stationed at the 33 estate junction which led to injury of about eight persons.

According to an eyewitness at Ogidi, the Idemili North Local Government headquarters, the gunmen came in a convoy of three vehicles and those they met on ground who many had thought were members of the Vigilance group in the area, only to discover that they were also unknown gunmen.

“We were closing our shops signifying the end of the business of the day yesterday Sunday evening when the three vehicles, including a Toyota sienna passed and we thought that they were vigilance group, but the Vigilance group had their names written on their vehicles.

“Then they stopped and two headed towards the local government headquarters and started shooting and everyone ran away and about thirty minutes later everywhere was on fire,” he narrated.

“There was nothing security operatives could do to stop them because the sound of their guns is enough to tell you that they are ready for any resource.” It was also gathered that while the gunmen were at Ogidi, another detachment of the group were engaging some soldiers at the 33 Estate junction, close to Onitsha, possibly in a bid to create confusion among residence and security operatives.

Though it has not been confirmed the number of deaths, but residents in the area claimed that about eight persons may have been injured due to the stampede.

The exchange of gun fire lasted between 10 pm to 12 pm last Sunday night as the soldiers were said to have resisted the gunmen, but it is not clear if the gunmen or the soldiers lost any of their members.

DSP Tochukwu Ikenga the Police Public Relations Officer confirmed the incidents, adding that officers and men of the state fire service were able to put off the fire and that the command has started investigation on the incidents.

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

Like this: Like Loading...