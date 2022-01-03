8 killed, 18 abducted, motorcycles stolen as bandits hit Kaduna communities

At least eight persons have been killed and 18 others abducted in different attacks in some local government areas of Kaduna state. The attacks took place between Saturday and Sunday in Igabi, Chikun and Zangon Kataf Local government areas of the state.

The Kaduna State Government has confirmed the killings, but not the abductions. Our correspondent gathered that bandits invaded Angwar

Zalla Udawa in Chikun Local Government Area of Kaduna State and abducted 18 family members after killing one person.

Among those abducted were mainly women, some of them married women. The gunmen were said to have reportedly stormed the village along Kaduna-Birnin Gwari highway around 12:30am yesterday were the people were taken away.

Also the Kaduna State government disclosed that Security agencies have reported to its officials that four people were killed, and one injured, during an attack by bandits in Kerawa, Igabi LGA.

According to the report, bandits attacked the village, shooting sporadically, and killed four residents. Samuel Aruwan, Commissioner, Ministry of Internal Security and Home Affairs, Kaduna State said “One Mallam Mamuda was left injured, as the bandits carted away some motorcycles and supplies from the community.”

Aruwan further said, “In another incident, armed bandits attacked commuters along the Ungwan Rimi-Afana road in Zangon Kataf LGA. One Joshua Kawu sustained gunshot wounds to the chest, and was rushed to hospital, where he was unfortunately confirmed dead.”

In a second report made available to newsmen in Kaduna, two people were killed by bandits in two attacks in Igabi and Chikun local government areas.

According to the reports, bandits invaded Sabon Garin Ungwar Dalha, a village on the outskirts of the Maraban Jos area, Igabi Local Government Area.

Aruwan said, the armed bandits attacked the village and broke into some homes, all the while shooting into the air.

One Hadiza Mohammed, a housewife, was caught by their gunfire and died instantly. In the second incident, bandits attacked Ungwan Zallah in Udawa, Chikun LGA, and one Moses Jaja was shot dead.

Aruwan said, “Governor Nasir El-Rufai received the reports with sadness and prayed for the repose of the victims’ souls. He sent his heartfelt condolences to the bereaved families”

