News

8 killed, 5 injured in Niger auto crash

Posted on Author Daniel Atori MINNA Comment(0)

No fewer than eight persons were killed, and five other sustained various degrees of injuries in an auto crash at Kwana Bokwai along Minna-Lambatta road in Niger State on Friday night.

 

The crash according to eyewitness account involved a Kastina bound commercial Volkswagen Sharon bus with registration number BUU 150ZL and conveying 13 adults, all male from Minna to Katsina State. According to the Federal Road Safety Corps Officer In-charge FRSC Outpost in Lambata, Route Commander Babatunde Onemola, the cause of the crash was as a result of busted tyre and loss of control.

 

The Rescue officers of the FRSC Lambata Outpost who carried out the rescue at the midnight disclosed that 13 people were involved saying that seven died on the spot while one died at the Federal Medical Center (FMC) extension, Gawu Babangida. As at the time of filing this report, it was gathered that the five others who sustained various degrees of injuries are still on admission in the hospital.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Correspondent Our Reporters
https://newtelegraphng.com

Related Articles
News

You’ll be held accountable for any harm at Rivers protest, NLC warns Wike

Posted on Author Our Correspondent

Regina Otokpa ABUJA The Nigerian Labour Congress (NLC) has warned Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Wike, that he would be held accountable by the international and national labour community, should any harm befall any worker during the scheduled protest in the state tomorrow.   Congress made this position known in reaction to alleged plans by Wike […]
News

Why I went into hair care business – Sandra Aburime

Posted on Author Our Correspondent

  Among many women in Lagos and some other States of Nigeria, Lucious Virgin Hair is a name that rings a bell as a leader in the hair care space. And the beauty and brain behind the premium brand is none other than Sandra Aburime, an Edo State indigene who holds degrees in computer engineering […]
News

‘This is the time to heal’: Joe Biden addresses Americans in election victory speech

Posted on Author Reporter

  President-elect Joe Biden declared victory in the US presidential race on Saturday and called for Americans to come together after years of partisan rancor. “The people of this nation have spoken. They’ve delivered us a convincing victory. A clear victory,” Biden told the crowd of supporters in his hometown of Wilmington, Delaware. Biden became the president-elect after several […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica