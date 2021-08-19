8-month-old Ademola seeks N5m for hole in the heart surgery

Eight-months-old baby, Ademola Adekoya, urgently needs N5 million to save his life in less than two months. He has been at the Babcock University Teaching Hospital Lagos, writhing in pain. Baby Adekoya was diagnosed with Ventricular Septal Defect (VSD) after multiple tests were carried out, as shown in the documents made available to the New Telegraph. According to research, VSD is a common heart defect most often present at birth, but it can occur in adults after surgery or a heart attack.

It involves a hole in the wall between the heart’s lower chambers. Shortly after his birth this January, baby Ademola was said to have fallen sick and was taken to the General Hospital Ikorodu for a medical check. What the parents thought was a minor baby illness turned out to be VSD. The mother of the baby, Mrs. Hannah Adekoya said when the doctor checked her son after delivery, he noticed he had mono in his chest. So the doctor recommended an X-ray. We did it. In the report of the X-ray it showed he has Cevenicat disease. After that, the doctor recommended an echocardiogram for the baby at the Afriglobal Facility.”

When she got a call from the Ikorodu General Hospital, she was referred to LASUTH Ayike House since the general hospital does not attend to such cases. “When I got to LASUTH, I was able to see a cardiologist. They gave me an appointment to come every three months. I used to go during the appointed time. “Last month, they called and said the hole in the heart of my baby could not be closed and that the baby is having VSD.

They described the hole as of moderate size. It can only be closed only through surgery. They told me the bill for the surgery is N5 million.” She called on all Nigerians to help save her child “Please I need Nigerians to assist me; I don’t have a job. My husband is working but we can’t afford this big amount.

“This is our first child. I beg Nigerians to help me. He is my first child. I don’t want to lose this child. He is my life. Please help me.” While donations can be made to the UBA account 2213288367 Daniel Ademola Adekoya, the family can be reached on 08169230042.

