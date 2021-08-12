Metro & Crime

8 regain freedom from kidnappers’ den in Ekiti

No fewer than eight victims of abduction, including a mother and daughter, have regain their freedom from kidnappers’ den in Ekiti State. Six other abductees were also freed, along with the mother and daughter were abducted last Friday alongside Ewu Ayetoro Ekiti road while coming from an event. The abductors reportedly killed the woman’s husband inside the vehicle.

A source disclosed to Journalists that they regained their freedom after payment of an undisclosed amount of ransom. Recall that the kidnappers demanded N50 million as ransom immediately the mother and daughter were abducted last week. “They all regained their freedom after payment of ransom. The payment was made on Tuesday at 2pm, while the victims were set free on that day in the evening around 8pm at Ikun Ekiti, Moba Local Government Area of the state. “When we went for the payment we discovered that the abductors who collected the ransom were Fulanis, dressed in black and faze caps, gave us warning threats.

Aside the eight who were released after payment of ransom, four are still in captivity.” The source explained that six of the released victims are in the hospital receiving medical attention while two others have reunited with their families. Confirming the development, the Police Public Relations Officer PPRO, Sunday Abutu said, “the victims were able to regain their freedom through combined efforts of Amotekun and the Police.” Abutu however did not mention whether ransom was paid or not.

Our Reporters

