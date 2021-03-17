News

8 UniAbuja students win N2.2m research grants

Posted on Author Regina Otokpa, Comment(0)

…as varsity pledges to invest on research

Eight undergraduate students of the University of Abuja (UniAbuja)
have won the total sum of N2.2million as research grant from the university’s Centre for Undergraduate Research Fund.
Vice Chancellor of the University, Prof. Abdul-Rasheed Na’Allah, who spoke at the maiden undergraduate research day with the theme: ‘Promoting National Development Through Research’ on Wednesday in Abuja, pledged to increase investment on research and development with a view to further boost national development.
Na’Allah said one of the problems in Nigeria was bad leadership and poor investment in research.
He urged university managements and students to identify and undertake research on local and national problems to enable Nigeria be at par with developed countries of the world.
According to him, the university would continue to harvest undergraduates to embark on research, grant them the needed financial support and mentorship, through the Centre which was established to primarily to encourage undergraduate students at all levels in the university to develop keen interest in research, know Nigeria’s problems and how to resolve them.

