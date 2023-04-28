8-Year-Old Girl Tested Positive After Mother’s Boyfriend Rape Her

A woman and her 8-year-old daughter (name withheld) reportedly tested positive for HIV after the woman’s boyfriend, Jude Chinedu, also known as Ijiegbe, allegedly raped the minor in their residence in Delta State.

New Telegraph reports that the incident occurred at Alegbor Community, Uvwie LGA of the state.

A source privy to the development but requested to remain anonymous said the suspect ran away after it was discovered that he has been having lustful acts with the young girl.

However, the result of the medical test shows that both the mother and daughter tested positive for the dreaded HIV disease.

The source said, “The suspect who is a married man has fled the area. The suspect is the boyfriend to the woman and had been squatting with her and her daughter. He has fled the house after it was discovered that he’s been having carnal knowledge of the little girl.

“The police have mounted a manhunt for the suspect who is from Anambra State. Each time the woman who sells pap goes out for hawking, the boyfriend will bath the little girl and have sex with her. He usually threatened to kill her if she told anyone about it.

“The mother noticed sudden changes in the child’s behaviour and a smelly discharge from her body and after several interrogation, she opened up that the suspect had raped her over and over and when the woman confronted the suspect, he ran away from the house.”

Kelvin Ejumudo, a human rights activist in the state, said the incident has been reported to the police and the suspect was arrested but managed to escape.

He said, ‘’The police have been tracking the suspect’s number. On Thursday, he was almost arrested but managed to escape into the bush.