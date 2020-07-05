Body & Soul

8-year-old sensation unveils music for her generation

Posted on Author Ifeoma Ononye Comment(0)

F

ast rising talented singer, dancer, Makayla Malaka is the new kid in the music scene with a different genre and lyrics for her generation.

 

 

Makayla who recently turned eight, has just released her debut album titled EIGHT; which symbolizes her age.

 

 

Since its official release, the eight-track album has been gaining rave review online and airplay on major radio stations and TV channels across Nigeria.

 

 

The hit single; ‘Grandma Told Me’ caught the attention of popular kid comediennes, Emmanuella and Success who celebrated the music clip on their Instagram pages.

 

 

Just like the popular kid Comedienne; Emmanuella has created a niche for herself in the comedy industry; Makayla Malaka’s art is the answer to music for kids and early teenagers. The adorable vocalist and dancer has been putting out serenading music which in her words “is meant for kids like her and parents who desires entertainment with valuable morals and something pure to relate with.

 

Makayla represents a brand that Nigerian and indeed African parents should ensure their kids look up to by availing their children access to music that is devoid of lewd lyrics in favor of lyrically healthy songs that will rather mold their kids character and inspire them to greatness while having fun with music.

Our Correspondants
https://www.newtelegraphng.com

Related Articles
Body & Soul

Ikeja Metro Lions Club gets new President, award members

Posted on Author Our Correspondants

T he International Lions club have started a new calendar year.     To commence the new era, Ikeja Metro Lions club President, Lion John Oriazowan handed over the leadership to the newly elected president of the club, Lion Evelyn Agbonifo-Fasakin.     Speaking at the handing over and award appreciation ceremony on recently, Oriazowan […]
Body & Soul

Ondo Guber election: Kayode Ajulo, adamantly undistracted

Posted on Author Our Correspondants

W ith his status and the influence he wields in the society, only cynics would make attempts to underrate the personality of cerebral human right lawyer, Dr. Olukayode Abraham Ajulo, because his towering image readily dwarfs any untoward mischief anyone might want to play with it. It is, however, important to note that the wide […]
Body & Soul

When fowl fouls the air

Posted on Author Juliet Bumah

  A dele ignored the text messages. They would wait. Her mind raced to the happenings of the previous day and she sighed. Jay! It was drizzling. She wondered how bad the streets would be today. Not much was done yesterday in the office because of the flood. As she engaged the gear, her phone […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this: