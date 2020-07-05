8-year-old sensation unveils music for her generation

F

ast rising talented singer, dancer, Makayla Malaka is the new kid in the music scene with a different genre and lyrics for her generation.

Makayla who recently turned eight, has just released her debut album titled EIGHT; which symbolizes her age.

Since its official release, the eight-track album has been gaining rave review online and airplay on major radio stations and TV channels across Nigeria.

The hit single; ‘Grandma Told Me’ caught the attention of popular kid comediennes, Emmanuella and Success who celebrated the music clip on their Instagram pages.

Just like the popular kid Comedienne; Emmanuella has created a niche for herself in the comedy industry; Makayla Malaka’s art is the answer to music for kids and early teenagers. The adorable vocalist and dancer has been putting out serenading music which in her words “is meant for kids like her and parents who desires entertainment with valuable morals and something pure to relate with.

Makayla represents a brand that Nigerian and indeed African parents should ensure their kids look up to by availing their children access to music that is devoid of lewd lyrics in favor of lyrically healthy songs that will rather mold their kids character and inspire them to greatness while having fun with music.

