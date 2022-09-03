News Top Stories

80% crude oil stolen with connivance of N’Delta govs –Adebayo

Posted on Author Gabriel Choba

Presidential Candidate of the Social Democratic Party, (SDP), Prince Adewole Adebayo, has stated that over 80 per cent of the country’s stolen crude oil are carried out with connivance of governors in Niger Delta. Lamenting the development and its toll on the nation’s finances and economy, Adebayo added that the party was out to end the scourge which he said had become a nightmare to the oil rich region.

Speaking with newsmen after commissioning the SDP campaign office in Warri, Adebayo said the liberation of the country must start from the region. Flanked by the gubernatorial candidate of the party in the state, Olorogun Kenneth Gbagi, Adebayo said: “As l am talking to you, there are people stealing billions of dollars’ worth of oil. I am not saying injustice of the past but continuous robbery on-going now.

“For the past five months, l have been shouting that 80 per cent of our crude oil is being stolen. Why am I shouting? I am shouting because that is the money that can make a Dubai out of every city in Nigeria that is being stolen by the government elected into office and it is being stolen with the connivance and quietude of the governors, who are from Niger Delta, who go to Federal Executive Council and Federal Allocation Committee and come back to tell you that NNPC has no money but the governors have wads of dollars in their offices. “So, they are stealing the wealth, robbing the poor. So, what kind of justice are you talking about:? As l am talking, if the Nigerian government wants to stop $4.4 billion from being stolen this month, it can take the decision now.

 

