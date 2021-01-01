Islam

80 Islamic scholars, Imams discuss COVID-19 second wave

Posted on Author Adeola Yusuf Comment(0)

80 Ulama and Imams converged on Kaduna, Kaduna State, for a workshop on the Islamic perspective on COVID- 19 and climate change. At the opening of a two-day workshop organised by the Jama’atul Tajdidil Islamiy, in conjunction with the Kaduna State University, the national coordinator of the group, Sheikh Abubakar Mujahid, said: “We decided to organise this workshop following the second wave of the COVID-19.

“Muslims were shocked when state and federal governments announced suspension of congregational prayers and clo-sure of mosques. Even clerics that were supposed to provide guide to their followers were confused. It was for this reason that we invited about 80 ulama and imams from the 19 Northern states.” Mujahid said the purpose of the workshop was to throw more light on the effects of climate change and pandemics on the people.

He said: “Islam has provided answers to COVID-19 and other related pandemics and phenomena like climatic change, flooding and desertification. “We don’t want to see this type of confusion with our clerics again. We believe that after the workshop, the participants will have learnt more on how to cope with emerging existential situations.”

Professor Mohammed Al’ameen of the Department of Geography, Nigerian Defence Academy, Kaduna, stated that the workshop would serve as eye-opener for the ulama on the effects of climate change and assist them to educate their followers through their sermons. He said the participants would also be afforded the opportunity to develop action plans for the conveyance of the message.

The vice chancellor of the Kaduna State University, Professor Mohammad Tanko, who was represented by the Deputy Director, University Advancement, Dr. Haruna Jae, said dissemination of knowledge and creating awareness on the COVID- 19 pandemic were part of the ideals of the university.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Reporters

Related Articles
Islam

Saudi dashes Nigeria, others’ hopes for 2020 Hajj

Posted on Author Adeola Yusuf

Saudi Arabia has dashed the hope of intending pilgrims from Nigeria for 2020 Hajj as it announced a decision to limit the operations to residents of the Kingdom only. The decision taken over needs to up prevention of novel Coronavirus has swiftly generated a reaction from Civil Society Organisation (CSO), Independent Hajj Reporters, which has […]
Islam

Crowd management system a big success as over 400,000 pilgrims perform Umrah

Posted on Author Our Reporters

Hope has risen for a big comeback for Hajj operations in 2021. Foreign pilgrims from outside Saudi were barred from the 2020 Hajj due to the novel Coronavirus. The General Department for Crowd Management at the Grand Mosque in Makkah has organised a succesful Umrah service, a signal that the Kingdom is ready to host […]
Islam

Hijab-wearing Nigerian wins Bill Gates’ 2020 Changemaker Award

Posted on Author Adeola Yusuf

The Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation has named a gender and disabilities rights activist Hauwa Ojeifo as its Changemaker Award winner for 2020. The 2020 Changemaker Award celebrates an individual who has inspired change using personal experience or from a position of leadership. It recognised Ojeifo for her work promoting gender equality (Global Goal #5). […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica