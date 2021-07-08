Health

80% of breast lumps not cancerous

Posted on Author Appolonia Adeyemi

…as expert advocates breast awareness, screening for early detection

Against the background of rising breast cancer cases in Nigeria, a renowned cancer expert has revealed that as much as 80 per cent of breast lumps are not cancerous. The Professor of Radiology at the University of Nigeria Nsukka/University of Nigeria Teaching Hospital (UNTH) Enugu, Ifeoma Okoye, however, urged Nigerians to check their breasts regularly as well as follow up with screening so as to ensure the early detection of breast cancer. While speaking at a webinar on the topic ‘Breast Cancer, A Serious Threat To Life – Prevent It Now,’ Okoye said cancers, especially breast cancers are now seen more in younger females, majority of which present in late stages mostly stages 3 and 4 when it is late to salvage the situation.

The webinar was organised by the HPG Power Team. The professor of radiology therefore urged both men and women to get used to the human breasts. “The man should know what his wife’s breasts look like, and so be able to know when there is any slight change in the skin of the breasts as the first sign.” Quoting available data, Okoye said, “every 68 seconds, a woman dies of breast cancer.” Breast Cancer is a major global health chal-lenge which kills people in large numbers, worldwide.

It is the most frequent cancer among women, attacking 2.1 million yearly, causing the largest number of cancer-related deaths in women. In Nigeria for instance, more than 100,000 cases are reported each year. Approximately 41,760 women and 500 men were expected to die from it in 2019, according to Global Cancer Observatory. Recent statistics show this number is increasing rapidly, such that no one knows what the figure was in 2020 nor will it be in 2021. It’s very unfortunate that both men and women are prone to an increasing breast cancer crisis in Nigeria, “Yet, many do not know about this,” Okoye lamented.

On the contrary, the Professor of Radiology said every girl at age nine must be taught to examine her breast bud, adding breast cancer has been found at age nine. Consequently, she stated that regular self-breast examinations from day nine to 11 of the menstrual cycle is very essential. Similarly, Okoye said every woman at 40 must start to screen while recommending mammography testing to detect early signs. According to her, screening remains the only win-win situation.

Highlighting other factors that have potential to prevent cancer, she said people should reduce detrimental habits including attitudinal and emotional stress. Okoye criticised the consumption of excessive sweeteners which inundate the body system. She said the wrong diet: taking alcohol and smoking could inaundate the body system. However, the cancer expert recommended the eating of a healthy diet including fruits, vegetables and natural agricultural products. According to the professor of radiology, considering that it could cost up to N25 million to manage a breast cancer patient at the onset of treatment, more advocacy is needed to enable Nigerians focus more on preventive measures which is a win-win-strategy to curb breast cancer in the country.

Our Reporters

