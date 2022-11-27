80 % of prison inmates are on awaiting trial, says Anayo

Hon. Anayo Edwin, is a chieftain of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), and represents Ezza North/ Ishielu Federal Constituency of Ebo6nyi State. He is the Chairman, House of Representatives Committee on Reformatory Institions. In this interview with CHUKWU DAVID, he gives an update on the state of the nation’s Correctional Centres across the country, saying that there have been tremendous improvements on the facilities and the welfare of inmates and workers, among others.

Honourable, when you first assumed office as the Chairman, House of Representatives Committee on Reformatory Intuitions, the condition of correctional centres across the country was pathetic. Has anything changed as of today?

Thank you so much. Yes, I can boldly tell you and indeed Nigerians, that there have been tremendous improvements on the state of the correctional centres in the country compared to what we met on ground when I was appointed to head the House of Representatives Committee on Reformatory Intuitions. And the improvement I am talking about spans the state of the infrastructure, the welfare of the inmates as well as the welfare of the workers. These conditions have all improved tremendously, and they are things you can easily verify to authenticate what I am telling.

However, you know that, as they say, Rome was not built in a day. So, there is still room for more improvement. It is a process and I will give Mr. President the kudos in that aspect. He has really transformed the correctional centres from what it used to be. As I said, it’s a process and I believe that with time, more work will be done and our correctional centres will become a pride of place that can favourably compete with international standards.

Correctional Centres in Nigeria are still congested. What is being done to change this ugly narrative?

Yes, the government is working round the clock to ensure that this problem is tackled. We have done a lot of seminars, trainings and outreaches to ensure that we have decongested correctional centres all over the country. The challenges of the correctional centres across the country are so herculean to the extent that it is not something that one agency can solve.

So, it requires inter-agency cooperation and collaboration, to be able to effectively fix the problems. It is a process that involves the Judiciary, the Police, the Army and other security agencies including the paramilitary organisations. They have to come together and work together to achieve this common goal of decongesting our correctional centres. So, they must synergise and harmonize to make the decongestion process easy and realistic. Our judicial system is very slow in dispensation of justice. If you look at the correctional centres, about 80 per cent of the inmates are those under the list of awaiting trial.

This is where the problem lies. If the courts were fast in trashing cases that come to them, the situation wouldn’t be as bad as it became. Speedy trials will definitely reduce the number of prison inmates. So, if other relevant agencies can work together with the Judiciary, it will be easy to tackle the problem of decongestion of the inmates in the shortest possible time.

You earlier proposed A Bill for an Act to Improve the Welfare of Prison Inmates and Workers. What is the stage of that bill?

Yes, there was a time we made a proposal that the daily feeding allowance of prison inmates should be increased from N450 to N700 because we all know the situation of things on the country, that N450 can no longer sustain an inmate in a day because it means that an inmate is expected to use N150 and feed per meal. We looked at it critically and observed that it is no more feasible in Nigeria of today.

Things have drastically changed; inflation has messed up the perching power of our currency and the citizenry. So, we brought the issue to the attention of our Senate counterparts. We also came up with a bill for establishment of Trust Fund for the Correctional centres.

The bill has passed first and second reading, and has also subjected it to Public Hearing and laid the report before the House. So, it will be passed for Third Reading in the next few days. And I believe that before the exit of this administration, Mr. President, considering what he has done so far in transforming the correctional centres, he will sign the bill into law. When signed into law, it will take care of a lot of things in the correctional centres. It will be a tremendous transformation in the sector. The bill is titled “a bill for an Act to establish a Correctional Trust Fund and other related matters.”

What are other challenges the Fund is designed to solve when passed into law?

It will help to take care of the welfare of the inmates and the worker. It will also be used to maintain their facilities and upgrade their infrastructures when necessary. Just look at the recent attack on the Kuje Correctional Centre. The buildings and some of the operational vehicles were badly vandalised. The Fund can be used to replace and or renovate the vehicles and the buildings. It can help in updating the dilapidated or outdated building.

The can also be used to equip their armory. There was no budgetary provision for the burnt vehicles and devastated buildings. If there was a Trust Fund, they would have just gone there and taken money to do necessary replacement and repairs of damaged facilities.

The 2023 general elections are around the corner and your party, the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), is in deep and seeming intractable crisis. What’s the hope of your party resolving the crisis and winning the Presidency and other polls?

Definitely, our great party is going to win in the forthcoming elections. Even in a nuclear family, there used to be disagreements among the members of the family but they usually resolve their differences and come together again as a family. Crisis in politics and political parties is a common phenomenon but one good thing is that such a situation is usually addressed and the warring parties do come together and fraternise as brothers and sisters.

That is what will happen in PDP. So, there is hope. I believe that before the election, the PDP will come together in order to win their elections. The most important thing is not the quarrel; the most important thing is how to win their elections. And any and every serious politician knows that. I believe that if the leadership of the party looks at the crisis objectively and sincerely approaches with an open mind, everybody will be pacified, especially if agreements reached from the beginning can be kept.

There is no family or group that is perfect but the ability to harness and manage the differences in a group is what brings solutions to problems or disagreements. When you see the weakness of the other person, you complement it and cover that weakness. So, PDP will come together, go indoors and discuss as well as resolve their problems before elections. PDP will definitely win the Presidential elections and other elections.

There is so much insecurity in the country, to the extent that Nigerians are afraid that it may truncate the 2023 general elections. Do you also entertain the fears?

Yes, there is so much fear and apprehension in the land because of the level of insecurity being perpetrated by criminals. However, I still believe that the elections will hold because the government is working to ensure that the general elections are not hindered. That’s why I am calling on the President and all the relevant security agencies, to do more in securing the country so that nothing will stop the conduct of the elections come 2023.

They have to look inward and come up with a working formula on how to deal with the situation; otherwise, it will affect the elections as many people are afraid. And if the terrorists succeed in disrupting the elections, then they have succeeded in disrupting the democracy.

The PDP appears not to be giving strong opposition to the ruling APC. What is your take on this?

If you are talking about opposition in the Parliament, I will just go straight to the point. The type of opposition you have in any given dispensation is a function of the leadership of the opposition. If you are in opposition, you must be strong to play that role. You must be wise, you must be rugged and you must be intelligent to be able to do opposition.

In Parliament, if the opposition is not doing what it is supposed to do, then the majority will always have their way. So, I believe it’s the leadership of the opposition that is the problem.

Were you people sleeping when you elected a weak opposition leadership?

I didn’t say that the leadership is weak. I wouldn’t call them weak opposition leaders but they should up their game and know what to do. However, I want to remind you that this Ninth Assembly is already winding down; so, there is little or nothing the opposition can do now, if they have not done it. We are going to be talking about this kind of thing afresh in the Tenth Assembly.

This is your second term in the National Assembly. When you go by June next year, what legacies are you leaving behind; what can your constituents boast about you? Well, thank you very much.

It is not only my constituency; I usually consider Nigeria as my constituency before I consider my constituency within my State in Ebonyi. I have done a lot of things. I have sponsored a lot of bills on the floor of the House, which will not only benefit my constituents but the entire Nigerians. Look at my bill on the Correctional Services Trust Fund.

The bill is not for my constituents alone; Nigerians are going to benefit from it in the nearest future. My own benefit is that my name will be written there, that the bill that set up this Fund was sponsored by one Hon. Anayo Edwin. Then, coming to my constituency, there is no other representative from my place that did what I did.

