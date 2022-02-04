News

80% out-of-school children are IDPs – Benue

Posted on Author Cephas Iorhemen

The Benue State government has said that at least 80 per cent of out-of-school children in the state were those displaced from their communities four years ago by rampaging herdsmen. The Executive Secretary of the State Emergency Management Agency (SEMA), Dr. Emmanuel Shior, said this yesterday during the distribution of relief materials to over 1.5 million Internally Displaced Persons (IDPs) in camps. Shior lamented the worsening humanitarian crisis resulting from the attacks.

He expressed concerns over the Federal Government’s poor response to the suffering of residents displaced from their communities by the hoodlums. Shior said: “If you look at our data, children are not included except for communities that are located within Makurdi and its environs.

At Abagena IDP camp, we have an emergency school there. In Daudu camp 1 and 2 and at Ukpiam camp, we have a small number of children, but in locations like Umenger and Torkula in Mbadwem council ward, the number of children is small. “The same thing with Logo, Agatu, Ok-pokwu and Kwande local government areas, among others; so for the communities that are affected by the crisis, the number of children in school is about 20 per cent.” He further said Fulani militants destroyed roads and bridges in some parts of the state to frustrate the efforts of the law enforcement agencies at accessing remote areas to contain attacks. He commended humanitarian agencies and spirited individuals for their support

 

