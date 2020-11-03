80 professors apply for VC’s job at Federal varsity, Lokoja

The Senate and Governing Council of the Federal University of Lokoja, Kogi State have commenced the processes of selecting a new Vice Chancellor for the University, as they have received over 70 applications from interested applicants

According to the Pro-Chancellor and Chairman of the Governing Council of the University, Senator Chris Adighije, the tenure of the current Vice Chancellor, Prof. Angela Freeman Miri ends in February next year.

Adighije, who spoke with some journalists in his office in Abuja, said the process to appoint a new VC had commenced with a committee for selection put in place.

He revealed that the successor to the Vice Chancellor would be announced first week of December.

Speaking, the Chairman also highlighted some challenges facing the university.

According to him, the university was undergoing some teething problems as a new university, and cannot be compared with other old federal universities.

He, however, explained that his target and that of governing council was to raise the bar of the university

Speaking on the selection of the VC, Adighije said: “Off course, you know that the tenure of the present Vice Chancellor will expire on February 21, 2021. By law and convention we are in the process of selecting a successor and in doing that we are insisting on due process. It is taking a lot of our attention and the applications closed on October 16.

“Shortly after that, proper compilation of applications which include; LGA, age, qualification and other such requirements would be done according to the advert that was put out.

“The management team has compiled that as supervised by a member of the Council.”

Like this: Like Loading...