News

80 professors apply for VC’s job at Federal varsity, Lokoja

Posted on Author Johnchuks Onuanyim, Abuja Comment(0)

 

The Senate and Governing Council of the Federal University of Lokoja, Kogi State have commenced the processes of selecting a new Vice Chancellor for the University, as they have received over 70 applications from interested applicants
According to the Pro-Chancellor and Chairman of the Governing Council of the University, Senator Chris Adighije, the tenure of the current Vice Chancellor, Prof. Angela Freeman Miri ends in February next year.

Adighije, who spoke with some journalists in his office in Abuja, said the process to appoint a new VC had commenced with a committee for selection put in place.
He revealed that the successor to the Vice Chancellor would be announced first week of December.

Speaking, the Chairman also highlighted some challenges facing the university.
According to him, the university was undergoing some teething problems as a new university, and cannot be compared with other old federal universities.
He, however, explained that his target and that of governing council was to raise the bar of the university
Speaking on the selection of the VC, Adighije said: “Off course, you know that the tenure of the present Vice Chancellor will expire on February 21, 2021. By law and convention we are in the process of selecting a successor and in doing that we are insisting on due process. It is taking a lot of our attention and the applications closed on October 16.

“Shortly after that, proper compilation of applications which include; LGA, age, qualification and other such requirements would be done according to the advert that was put out.

“The management team has compiled that as supervised by a member of the Council.”

 

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manhood size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Correspondants
https://www.newtelegraphng.com

Related Articles
News

Delta rejects FDC, AAC’s poor economy reports

Posted on Author Dominic Adewole

Delta State Government has faulted the misrepresentation of the prevailing economic indices in the state by the Financial Directives Company (FDC) which was supported by the Delta Chapter of African Action Congress (AAC). The state maintained that there was no iota of truth in the report and urged the public to disregard it. The Commissioner […]
News

PDP to Nigerians: Buhari, APC deserve our sympathy

Posted on Author Onyekachi Eze,

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has said President Muhammadu Buhari and the All Progressives Congress (APC) deserve the sympathy of Nigerians because they lack ideas on how to run a country. The party said what the president and his party require is to hire competent Nigerians to help them run the government. PDP’s National Chairman, […]
News

Ondo poll: 10 political parties to present consensus candidate

Posted on Author Our Reporters

Ten political parties have agreed to work for a consensus candidate during the governorship election in Ondo State on October 10. The parties are working together under the Conference of INEC Registered Political Parties (CIRPP). The CIRPP said this in Lagos yesterday in a statement jointly issued by its Chairman, Mr. Olugbemi Ogunbameru (SDP), Secretary, […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this: