Islam

80 scholars, Imams discuss COVID-19, climate change

Posted on Author Adeola Yusuf Comment(0)

NO fewer than 80 ulama and imams have converged on Kaduna, Kaduna State, for a workshop on the Islamic perspective on COVID-19 and climate change.

 

At the opening of a twoday workshop organised by the Jama’atul Tajdidil Islamiy, in conjunction with the Kaduna State University, the national coordinator of the group, Sheikh Abubakar Mujahid, said: “We decided to organise this workshop following the recent outbreak of the COVID-19.

 

“Muslims were shocked when state and federal governments announced suspension of congregational prayers and closure of mosques. “Even clerics that were supposed to provide guide to their followers were confused. It was for this reason that we invited about 80 ulama and imams from the 19 Northern states.”

 

Mujahid said the purpose of the workshop was to throw more light on the effects of climate change and pandemics on the people. He said: “Islam has provided answers to COVID-19 and other related pandemics and phenomena like climatic change, flooding and desertification.

 

“We don’t want to see this type of confusion with our clerics again. We believe that after the workshop, the participants will have learnt more on how to cope with emerging existential situations.”

 

Professor Mohammed Al’ameen of the Department of Geography, Nigerian Defence Academy, Kaduna, stated that the workshop would serve as eye-opener for the ulama on the effects of climate change and assist them to educate their followers through their sermons.

 

He said the participants would also be afforded the opportunity to develop action plans for the conveyance of the message.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manhood size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Correspondants
https://www.newtelegraphng.com

Related Articles
Islam

LIMAN decries rape, gender violence

Posted on Author Adeola Yusuf

The Ahmadiyya Muslim Women under the auspices of Lajna Imaillah Ahmadiyya Nigeria (LIMAN) has condemned in strongest terms the high rate of rape/ gender based age violence incidents against women and girls in Nigeria. Arising from an Virtual meeting and training against Rape and violence against women in lagos , the muslim women described current […]
Islam

Adjust School timetable for Juma’at service, MURIC tasks Govt

Posted on Author Adeola Yusuf

THE Muslim Rights Concern (MURIC) has appealed to the Ogun State government to adjust the new school timetable to allow Muslim students observe Friday Juma’at service.   Following the reopening of schools in the state, the government released a new timetable to allow for the observance of COVID-19 prevention protocols in the schools.   According […]
Islam

Saudi lifts 7-month Umrah embargo

Posted on Author Adeola Yusuf

The Kingdom of Saudi Arabia will allow pilgrims living inside the country to undertake the umrah pilgrimage, beginning from October 4, after a seven-month pause due to the coronavirus pandemic, state news agency, Saudi Press Agency (SPA), has reported. In March, the country declared a freeze on umrah, which is an Islamic pilgrimage to the […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this: