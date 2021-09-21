80-year-old grandmother dies in Ondo building collapse

…tenant blames landlord

An 80-year-old grandmother Tuesday lost her life in a building collapse that occurred in Akure, the Ondo State capital.

The affected storey building located along Fanibi Junction, within Akure metropolis collapsed while the occupants were fast asleep in the early hours of Tuesday.

With the body of grandmother retrieved from the debris, it took residents of the area hours before they could rescue others who were trapped in the rubble.

The son of the deceased octogenarian, who survived the incident, Pastor Benson Olom, accused the landlord of the building of causing the disaster.

Olom, who was also a tenant in the building, disclosed that the landlord had tampered with the structural design of the building.

According to Olom, who was rescued alongside his wife and five children, the landlord had been warned against embarking on such an act.

Olom stated that the landlord tampered with the beam of the building in order to change the ground floor to a flat from its present structure of room and parlour.

He said: “I warned him that tampering with the building could affect us as we were staying in the two-bedroom flat upstairs.

“But all my entreaties and that of others fell on deaf ears.”

–

Like this: Like Loading...