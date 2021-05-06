80-year-old woman, granddaughter, two others held with 192kg cocaine, others

Officers of the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) have arrested an 80-year-old woman, Mrs. Mary Adebayo, her 19-year-old granddaughter, Funmilola Adebayo, and two other ladies for allegedly selling illicit drugs. The NDLEA spokesman, Mr. Femi Babafemi, said in a statement yesterday that the suspects – Mary, Funmilola, Tessy Matthew and Blessing Adesida – were arrested in Akure, Ondo State for selling assorted illicit drugs such as cocaine, heroin, methamphetamine, tramadol, swinol and skuchies.

Babafemi said following intelligence-based raids and follow up operations on their locations on Sunday, over 192 kilograms of cocaine and other psychoactive substances were recovered from the suspects. While the octogenarian, Mary, her granddaughter, Funmilola, Matthew and Adesida were arrested as a result of the bust, the Chairman/ Chief Executive of NDLEA, Brig. Gen. Mohamed Buba Marwa (rtd) has directed the acting Commander, Ondo State Command, Callys Alumona, to launch a manhunt for other members of the drug cartel, now on the run.

“The grandma and her granddaughter were arrested about 6.30am on Sunday at Ayeyemi Street, Akure South Local Government Area. During the early morning raid, the following items were recovered from them: Skuchies – 149kg, cocaine (11 grams), methamphetamine (17g), heroin (3g), cannabis sativa (4.914kg), swinol (8g) and tramadol (49g). Also recovered from them were two deep freezers and a TVS motorcycle. “On the same date, about 1.30pm, a raid was carried out at Rate Hotel, Care Street, in Akure South Local Government Area which led to the arrest of 25-year-old Tessy Mathew from whom 33kg of skuchies were recovered,” Babafemi said.

During preliminary interrogation, a follow-up operation was immediately carried out, leading to the arrest of 25-year-old Adesida at Oshinle area of Akure South Local Government Area. Also recovered from her were skuchies (3kg) and cannabis (7g). The state NDLEA Acting Commander, Alumona, said other members of the two drug cartels had been put on watch list while efforts were on to arrest them.

In a related development, officials of the Adamawa State Command of the NDLEA have arrested two suspects, Victor Chinedu Anwanya (58) and Femi Abiodun (47), with 80 blocks of compressed cannabis sativa weighing 76kg, concealed in three white sacks tucked in the booth of a Toyota Avalon car with registration number LAGOS DC 997 FST. The state NDLEA Commander, Idris Bello, said the suspects were arrested on Monday, about 6am, at Mayo Belwa town in Mayo Belwa Local Government Area of Adamawa State. He said: “They took off from Auchi in Edo State. Also recovered from them was a fake police warrant card bearing the name of Chinedu Anwanya with the rank of a Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP).”

Like this: Like Loading...