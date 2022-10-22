Arts & Entertainments

80 years look good on Mama Rainbow

Posted on Author MUTIAT LAWORE

Attaining 80 years comes with some expectations; wrinkles, weak body, much grey hair and limitations in many areas of human endeavours. But for a veteran thespian, Idowu Philips (Mama Osumare or Mama Rainbow), it is as if life begins at 80. For the talented actress, it is 80 looking 50.

She is still active in the Yoruba genre of Nollywood and the producer of ‘Alamu Seniyan’ among other Yoruba films, has continued to keep the flag of her profession flying. She was spotted by this reporter few weeks back somewhere in Alausa Secretariat on a visit to the Speaker of the Lagos State House of Assembly, Mudashiru Obasa, and she looked much younger than her age.

Despite losing her husband before she clocked 40 years, the good, old Mama Rainbow has pulled through life; raising all her children as a single parent and making success of her career. Now, Mama Rainbow can be counted among the shining stars of Nollywood, with the ability to do more in years to come.

 

Our Reporters

