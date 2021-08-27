800 Edo farmers to receive oil palm mgt training

TA Commodity Producing Co. Nigeria Limited says it is organising a three – day plantation management training for 800 young and old oil palm farmers in Edo. The Managing Director of the company, Mr Festus Ebozele announced this during an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Benin. Ebozele said that the training was sponsored by 2 Scale, a non – governmental organization to enable smallholders farmers adopt best agronomic practices in oil palm plantation management. “We want to train about 800 smallholders oil palm farmers in Ovia North East, Ovia South West, Uhunmwonde and Esan West local government areas in Edo.

“The three-day training programme will hold in Udo, Odighi and Benin between August 30 and September 3. “Farmers will be trained on fertilizer application, harvesting standards and financial management. “We are targeting husbands, wives and their children above 16 years who have active or abandoned oil palm plantations. “We are looking at youths’ inclusion in oil palm plantation, so that the youth can help their parents and relatives manage their farms as they grow old,” he explained. Ebozele noted that the training was part of an outgrower programme the company had with Okomu Oil Palm Plc., designed to boost profits of smallholders oil palm production in Edo

