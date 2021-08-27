Business

800 Edo farmers to receive oil palm mgt training

Posted on Author Our Reporters Comment(0)

TA Commodity Producing Co. Nigeria Limited says it is organising a three – day plantation management training for 800 young and old oil palm farmers in Edo. The Managing Director of the company, Mr Festus Ebozele announced this during an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Benin. Ebozele said that the training was sponsored by 2 Scale, a non – governmental organization to enable smallholders farmers adopt best agronomic practices in oil palm plantation management. “We want to train about 800 smallholders oil palm farmers in Ovia North East, Ovia South West, Uhunmwonde and Esan West local government areas in Edo.

“The three-day training programme will hold in Udo, Odighi and Benin between August 30 and September 3. “Farmers will be trained on fertilizer application, harvesting standards and financial management. “We are targeting husbands, wives and their children above 16 years who have active or abandoned oil palm plantations. “We are looking at youths’ inclusion in oil palm plantation, so that the youth can help their parents and relatives manage their farms as they grow old,” he explained. Ebozele noted that the training was part of an outgrower programme the company had with Okomu Oil Palm Plc., designed to boost profits of smallholders oil palm production in Edo

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Reporters

Related Articles
Business

US election: Dollar depreciates as sentiments boost equities, oil prices

Posted on Author Reporter

  As the United States went to the polls Tuesday in a keenly contested election to choose between the current President, Donald Trump, and the Democratic Challenger, Joe Biden, the nation’s currency, the dollar depreciated against the six major global currencies while the equities market and the crude oil prices surged driven by sentiments in […]
Business

Data depletion: NCC’s investigation clears telcos

Posted on Author Samson Akintaro

…says 98.21% subscribers accurately billed The audit instituted by the Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC) on the four GSM operators – MTN, Airtel, Globacom and 9mobile – has cleared the network operators of any wrongdoing in the cases of data depletion reported by subscribers. According to the report of the investigation, a copy of which was […]
Business

Facebook supports African SMB’s with virtual impact programmes

Posted on Author Our Reporters

Social media giant, Facebook, has announced that all its Economic Impact Programmes will be offered virtually as the platform seeks to equip small businesses with digital marketing skills to help them stay open, connect with and acquire new customers to survive challenges presented by Coronavirus. Facebook’s Economic Impact Programmes include Boost with Facebook currently implemented […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica