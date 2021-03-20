Sports

8,000 Athletes for Edo 2020 Festival –Minister

Posted on Author Our Reporters Comment(0)

The much postponed Edo National Sports Festival will go ahead as planned from April 2nd- 14th with 8,000 atheletes taking part, Minister of Youth and sports Development Chief Sunday Dare has assured. Speaking in Benin on Friday after undergoing a tour of facilities and a meeting with Edo State Governor Godwin Obaseki, Chief Dare Said On April 2nd, 2021, the camp for the Edo Festival would be opened, on April 6th the official opening of the Festival by Mr President would take place.

But beyond that, we are also working closely with the PTF, NCDC and others to ensure that the necessary support we need in terms of vaccination of atheletes, test kits will be available. We are also toning down the number of athletes that would be participating from 14,000 to 8,000. I must thank the Governor and his Deputy Governor for taking the lead on this” On accomodation of athletes, he said : “We have been able to get the University of Benin to host our athletes.

There are still some work to be done here which may not be in the radar, but everything is on track I can tell you with certainty that the Edo National Sports Festival will hold . After meeting with the Governor, His Excellence Godwin Obaseki, his Deputy Comrade Philip Shuaibu, we are reassured that we are on track to host a successful National Sports Festival. All obstacles have been cleared, we are ready for a great festival.

The event is coming at the most auspicious time when we are preparing for the Olympics.This is our local Olympics and we shall make the most of it.The President has given his nod for the Festival to take place, there’s no going back The Festival billed for last year was postponed due to the outbreakof Covid- 19. The new February date was also moved due to paucity of funds. Chief Dare had to make a special presentation to the President for funds to support Edo State after the Governor declared that the state lacked the resources to host the Festival

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Reporters

Related Articles
Sports

Kalu interested in Bordeaux exit, source reveals

Posted on Author Our Correspondent

S uper Eagles and Girondins Bordeaux winger, Samuel Kalu, is interested in leaving his French club this summer, a source close to the player has said.     Kalu joined Bordeaux from Belgian Pro League club KAA Gent in 2018 but has not had the best of times at the club with lots of family […]
Sports

Eagles coordinator aims dig at Saka over Nigeria snub

Posted on Author Ajibade Olusesan

Super Eagles coordinator Patrick Pascal has played down the decision of Arsenal midfielder Bukayo Saka to represent England instead of Nigeria at international level. The former Eagles defender said that losing Bukayo to Three Lions was not a blow to Nigeria. Nigeria lost hopes in getting the player to represent the Super Eagles when the […]
Sports

4 mistakes to avoid in 2021 as per Sports Consultant, Skinnybets

Posted on Author Reporter

  Albert Einstein said: “The definition of insanity is doing the same thing over and over again but expecting different results.” Many sports bettors regularly lose money but never think about altering their routine in any manner. Perhaps for one thing – they do not know that they are making a mistake in the first […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica