800,000 PVCs for collection in Oyo State

The Oyo State Resident Electoral Commissioner (REC) Adeniran Tella has said 800,000 Permanent Voter Cards (PVCs) have yet to be collected in the state. Tella said this at the stakeholders’ meeting on the Mock Voter Accreditation and verification at INEC office in Ibadan on Wednesday. The meeting was attended by security chiefs, National Orientation Agency (NOA), Civil Society Organizations (CSOs), Inter-party Advisory Council (IPAC) and others. According to Tella, the purpose of the gathering was to inform the stakeholders of the proposed mock voter accreditation and verification exercise in 12 of the Polling Units in three of the senatorial districts on the state. The exercise to be held between 8.00 a.m and 2.30 p.m was aimed at conducting field tests across six councils of Akinyele, Atiba, Iseyin, Ogbomoso North, Ibadan North and Ido.

Speaking on the collection of PVCs, Tella said: “The Commission is fully ready for the coming election as a series of trainings are being conducted for both staff and ad-hoc staff members in order to have a seamless election in the state.

 

