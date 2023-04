$800m Loan: World Bank urged to adopt digitally validated addresses, identifications

An advocacy firm, Grassroots Addressing and Identity Management Systems (GAIMS), has urged the World Bank to make the adoption of Addressing and Identity Technology (AIT), as a precondition for the implementation of the newly approved $800m loan by the World Bank as subsidy palliative for Nigeria. In a letter addressed to the World Bank Country Director in Nigeria, Shubham Chaudhuri, by the Chairman/Founder of Grassroots Addressing and Identity Network Limited (GAIN), Mr Bisi Adegbuyi, it is imperative, that the implementation process be driven by a bespoke Addressing and Identity Technology to ensure transparency and confidence building. According to him, “one of the conditions precedents for the process to be transparent is that beneficiaries should be assigned duly validated digital ad- resses and means of identification. This will also engender a real-time feedback mechanism for transparency and accountability.” Adegbuyi, a public administrator and a former Postmaster General of Nigeria/CEO of Nigerian Postal Service, noted that one of the major criticisms of Nigeria’s Social Intervention Programme (NSIP), enabled by World Bank’s $500 million International Development Association grant in 2016, was the alleged opaqueness of the National Social Register on poor and vulnerable Nigerians. “Nigeria’s First Lady, Hajia Aisha Buhari, raised an alarm in May 2019, alleging that the NSIP had failed “woefully” because the intervention did not reach the intended beneficiaries. “There are many other credible criticisms all deriving from lack of transparency and accountability in the implementation of the scheme,” Adegbuyi said.