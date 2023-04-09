$800m World Bank facility to FG, no solution to fuel subsidy problem – HEDA

Human Environmental Development Agenda (HEDA Resource Centre), has said that the $800 million facility purportedly secured by the Nigerian Government from the World Bank is not a solution to the fuel subsidy problem. The prominent Civil Society Organisation, alleged in a statement by its chairman, Olanrewaju Suraju, yesterday that the facility was a ploy by the bank and government officials to further plunge the country into debt and provide opportunities to divert public funds under the guise of palliatives. He also urged the Federal Government under President Muhammadu Buhari and his political Party, the All Progressive Congress, to prioritize the revamp of Nigeria’s refineries and tackle corruption in the petroleum sector before removing fuel subsidies. He expressed concerns over the state of the Nigerian petroleum industry and criticized the government’s plan to remove fuel subsidies without addressing corruption and revamping the moribund refineries. Suraju noted that corruption and mismanagement have plagued the Nigerian petroleum industry, leading to the poor state of the country’s refineries. He further emphasized that the government’s failure to revamp the refineries has resulted in overreliance on imported fuel, contributing to the high cost of fuel and the need for subsidies.

