802 Nigerian returnees from Saudi Arabia quarantined

802 Nigerians who returned from Saidi Arabia have been quarantined for COVID-19. The Ministry of Foreign Affairs, which declared this, added that the Eight Hundred and Two (802) Nigerian nationals returning from the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia were received at the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport on Thursday 28th and Friday (today) 29th of January 2021. The Returnees were conveyed via two Saudi Arabian Airlines. The first batch arrived on the 28th of January at 11:50hrs, while the second arrived 29th January at 10:35hrs.

“The returnees will be received on arrival by officials of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, the Presidential Task Force on Covid19 and other relevant MDAs. “They will be quarantined at the FCT Hajj camp for a period of fourteen (14) days in line with established COVID-19 protocols. “There after, the Ministry will facilitate their movement to their respective home destinations,” the ministy said.

Meanwhile, Independent Hajj Reporters, a civil society organisation that monitors and reports Hajj and Umrah in Nigeria has congratulated the new Ambassador of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia to Nigeria, His Excellency Faisal Al- Ghamdi on his new diplomatic assignment. In a Congratulatory letter signed by he group’s national coordinator, Ibrahim Muhammed, IHR said “We write to congratulate you on your appointment as the Ambassador of the Custodian of the Two Holly Mosques to Nigeria. “We pray for a successful tenure in Nigeria and wish you God’s guidance in all your activities”.

In the letter, IHR said it seeks the support and cooperation of the new Ambassador in the areas of enlighten and educating pilgrims for smooth conduct of Hajj operations. “We also use this opportunity to seek for your cooperation and support in carrying out our collective responsibility of educating and enlightening the Muslim Ummah on Hajj and Umrah activities in Nigeria and beyond.”

IHR stated that “though, much attention is focused on Nigeria and Africa, plans have been concluded to fully expand our scope of activities by effectively covering all Hajj matters across the world and said it “worked successfully with the late Ambassador to Nigeria, Mahmoud Bostaji and pray that “May Almighty Grant him AL Janna Firdausi.

