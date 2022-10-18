80th Birthday: I could have been killed by armed robbers at 44 -Olubadan

Sola Adeyemo, Ibadan

The Olubadan of Ibadanland, Oba Lekan Balogun, Alli Okunmade II, has disclosed his near-death experience 36 years ago when he had an encounter with some armed robbers in Ibadan, the Oyo State capital, and in the process he was shot.

The monarch, who turns 80 years old on Tuesday, told New Telegraph that he never believed he could still be alive today, let alone becoming the 42nd Olubadan of Ibadanland, a race he started 44 years ago when he was appointed by his family as the Mogaji of his Alli Iwo Compound in Ibadan.

His words: “I thank God I am still alive today. If not for God, the devil did not mean well for me 44 years ago. In 1986, I drove a Peugeot 505 Evolution car towards Challenge in Ibadan. I was at a filling station and suddenly there was an armed robbery attack. The robbers shot at me directly. I felt that how would these robbers attempt my life like that and I tried to attack back. In the process, the guys ran away. As they were running, one of their guns dropped. I picked the gun to shoot at them, but the gun did not respond. Something had happened to it when it fell down. Then, blood started gushing out from my body.

“It was from that place that I was rushed to a particular hospital in Oke-Ado. Then, the doctors in the hospital phoned the University College Hospital (UCH) that they had a very important personality that needed an emergency attention. I was taken to the UCH where I was admitted and the bullets were extracted. I was treated. I was in bed for two weeks or thereabouts then. But for God, the story would have been different,” the Olubadan recalled, thanking God that his destiny was eventually fulfilled in life.

Noting that he felt like he was 18 years old, the excited monarch promised to leave an indelible legacy of unity, peace and progress for Ibadanland any time he also joins his ancestors.

His words: “The legacy I will love to leave anytime I am no more around is unity, peace and progress for Ibadan town and its environment. The process even began immediately I came to the throne on March 11, 2022. One of the major problems that we have around this place is the issue of land grabbing. I put up a committee, comprising Mogajis and some influential people in the town that meet regularly to ensure that issues of land grabbing, and all these things are settled traditionally to avoid the usual crisis being occasioned by land grabbing. So, I want to ensure the legacy of peace in Ibadan during my time and beyond,” the Olugadan and First Republic Senator said.

