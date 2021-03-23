$80trn revenue: COVID-19 exposed Nigeria’s deficiencies in emergencies – Reps

The House of Representatives has said that despite raking over $80trillion in oil revenue in 40 years, COVID-19 has exposed Nigeria’s unpreparedness to manage critical situations in the face of an ever increasing population.

Chairman of the Committee on National Planning and Economic Development, Abdul- Ganiyu Olododo, stated this yesterday at a public hearing on the “Need for Nigeria to develop a long term social and economic development with a view to making adequate plans for a post-oil economy in Nigeria.

He said the diversification of Nigeria’s economy was the only clear option that the nation had if it would survive the current global economic uncertainty.

Olododo said: “Crude oil, which for several years dominated Nigeria’s foreign exchange earnings is currently undergoing price fluctuations as a result of changes in global realities and energy efficient innovations.

This has forced us as a nation to not only have a rethink but to also think outside the box.

“It is a depressing fact that our great country which has been blessed with intellectual, brilliant and gifted minds, excels greatly In coming up with eloquent and masterfully crafted development plans but ends up coming short during the implementation process. Examples are, Millennium development goals, Vision 2020, and vision 20-20-20 etc.

“The 9th Assembly through this committee is willing and ready to work hand in hand with the ministry of budget and national planning and other relevant sectors to improve the current ranking of Nigeria’s GDP as the 31st best economy in the world and 1st in Africa.”

Like this: Like Loading...