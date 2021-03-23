News

$80trn revenue: COVID-19 exposed Nigeria’s deficiencies in emergencies – Reps

Posted on Author Philip Nyam Abuja Comment(0)

The House of Representatives has said that despite raking over $80trillion in oil revenue in 40 years, COVID-19 has exposed Nigeria’s unpreparedness to manage critical situations in the face of an ever increasing population.

 

Chairman of the Committee on National Planning and Economic Development, Abdul- Ganiyu Olododo, stated this yesterday at a public hearing on the “Need for Nigeria to develop a long term social and economic development with a view to making adequate plans for a post-oil economy in Nigeria.

 

He said the diversification of Nigeria’s economy was the only clear option that the nation had if it would survive the current global economic uncertainty.

 

Olododo said: “Crude oil, which for several years dominated Nigeria’s foreign exchange earnings is currently undergoing price fluctuations as a result of changes in global realities and energy efficient innovations.

 

This has forced us as a nation to not only have a rethink but to also think outside the box.

 

“It is a depressing fact that our great country which has been blessed with intellectual, brilliant and gifted minds, excels greatly In coming up with eloquent and masterfully crafted development plans but ends up coming short during the implementation process. Examples are, Millennium development goals, Vision 2020, and vision 20-20-20 etc.

 

“The 9th Assembly through this committee is willing and ready to work hand in hand with the ministry of budget and national planning and other relevant sectors to improve the current ranking of Nigeria’s GDP as the 31st best economy in the world and 1st in Africa.”

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Correspondent Our Reporters
https://newtelegraphng.com

Related Articles
News

Stakeholders task African countries on COVID-19 vaccine production capacity

Posted on Author Appolonia Adeyemi

…advocate making UHC a reality Participants attending the fourth edition of the Africa Health Agenda International Conference (AHAIC 2021), have urged African countries Africa to urgently create its own capacity to manufacture and distribute the COVID-19 vaccine. The call from the diverse group of stakeholders is in response to heightened nationalism that has threatened to […]
News

Ogun awards contract on water projects

Posted on Author Our Reporters

Ogun State Governor, Prince Dapo Abiodun, has awarded the construction of new DI 800 mm main conveyance pipeline and 14’500 m3 reservoir at Oke-Temidire under Lot2 as well as distribution network extension under Lot3, which would be funded by Agencie Franciase de Development (AFD) in order to ensure availability of potable water supply to Abeokuta […]
News

FG kicks off 774,000 special public works programme

Posted on Author Regina Otokpa

After several delays, the Federal Government has finally flagged off the commencement of the controversial Special Public Works Programme (SPWP) designed to engage 774,000 unemployed Nigerians nationwide, for three months. The programme, which was expected to have commenced on October 1, 2020, was designed by President Muhammadu Buhari to mitigate the lack of job opportunities […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica