Faith

81.4m view, 244m participate in Nigerian online prayer platform within 6 months

Posted on Author Reporter Comment(0)

 

Emmanuel Onani, Abuja

The New Season Prophetic Prayers and Declarations, a Nigerian online prayer platform led by Pastor Jerry Eze, has garnered a record 81,439,509 views on Facebook, Youtube, Instagram and Mixlr within six months.

Statistics sourced from the digital platforms showed that, between December 2021 and May 25, 2022, 19,005,969 devices logged on to the NSPPD early morning prayer programmes, with an estimated 244,318,527 people at three persons per device.

Consequent upon the aforestated record, it is safe to argue that the NSPPD is now the largest prayer programme in Africa, if not the world.

A breakdown of the data showed that the NSPPD programme had 14,694,805 views in December with an estimated 44,084,415 participants who logged in with 3, 126, 168 devices.

For instance, in January, it recorded 15,158,333 views from 3,465,059 devices from across the globe with an estimated 45,474,999 participants.

The number dipped to 13,830,965 views and 41,492,895 persons who took part in the spiritual exercise from 3,202,372 devices in February.

But, participation grew again as viewership topped over 14 million in March. An estimated 44,449,410 individuals watched on 3,564,619 devices.

Furthermore, in April, about 39,490,074 ‘NSPPIDIANS’ logged on to the programme from 3,059,342 devices. The system pegged the viewership at 13,163,358.

The data also indicates that 29, 326, 734 persons  took part in the NSPPD prayers across all media platforms with 9, 775,578 views from 2,588,409  online devices in May.

In cumulative terms, therefore, the NSPPD prayer programme is believed to have achieved a record 81,439,509 views by at least 244,318,527 persons globally..

Speaking on the commendable growth of the prayer movement within a short time, the NSPPD founder, Pastor Eze attributed it to the move of God.

“I was also quite surprised and overwhelmed by this strange act of God. I can only describe it as ‘What God cannot do does not exist, It’s not about us; it’s just about end-time revival.

“It’s about the move of God. It’s just not about us; It’s about that outpouring (Prophet) Joel prophesied and reiterated by Peter on the day of Pentecost. I am simply overwhelmed,” he said.

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Reporter

Related Articles
Faith

I didn’t want to be a pastor but… –Rev. Kristilere

Posted on Author Our Correspondent Our Reporters

Like the Biblical Samuel, the Senior Pastor of Shepherd Hill Baptist Church Obanikoro, Lagos, Rev. Israel Kristilere is a product of answered prayer and God’s faithfulness. He share his journey and walk with the Holy Spirit, in this interview with TAI ANYANWU   Can we have a look at your upbringing?   I was privileged […]
Faith

TACNIT builds water factory in Amumara

Posted on Author Our Correspondent

The Apostolic Church Nigeria Igbo land Territory (TACINT) has constructed a water factory in its territorial headquarters in Amumara, Mbaise, Imo State.   According to TACNIT Chairman, Apostle Peter C. Ahia “the water factory is the first of its kind in Mbaise and even beyond.   It is built with the latest technology in water […]
Faith

Outgoing Immigration chief, Adesokan gets rousing send forth

Posted on Author Edwin Usoboh

It was praised galore recently for the FESTAC Town Passport Office unit of the Nigeria Immigration Service, Deputy Comptroller Adeola Adesokan, as officers, friends and well-wishers held a befitting send-forth party in appreciation of her achievement in service.   Encomium came from speakers, including the Chairman of Amuwo Odofin Local Government Area and immigration officers […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica