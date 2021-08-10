816 cholera deaths, 311 cases recorded in seven months

No fewer than 816 deaths and 311 confirmed cases of cholera have been recorded in 22 states and the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) out of the 31,425 suspected cases of the disease in the last seven months.

The Director General, Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC), Dr. Chikwe Ihekweazu, who made this known on Monday in Abuja, lamented that poor access to clean water, open defecation, poor sanitation and hygiene had contributed to increased cases of cholera.

According to him, there is a need for governors to strengthen Water, Sanitation and Hygiene (WaSH), saying a long-term solution for cholera control lies in access to safe drinking water, maintenance of proper sanitation and hygiene.

He said: “Between the 1st of January and 1st of August 2021, 31,425 suspected cases of cholera, 311 confirmed cases and 816 deaths have been reported from 22 states and FCT.

“The affected states are Benue, Delta, Zamfara, Gombe, Bayelsa, Kogi, Sokoto, Bauchi, Kano, Kaduna, Plateau, Kebbi, Cross River, Niger, Nasarawa, Jigawa, Yobe, Kwara, Enugu, Adamawa, Katsina, Borno and the FCT. “Following an increase in the number of cholera cases, the National Cholera Emergency Operations Centre (EOC) was activated on the 22nd of June 2021.

“The EOC has led the deployment of Rapid Response Teams to support the most affected states – Benue, Kano, Kaduna, Zamfara, Bauchi and Plateau. “Additionally, the NCDC and its partners have provided states with commodities for case management and laboratory diagnosis, materials for risk communications, response guidelines among other support.

A reactive oral cholera vaccine (OCV) campaign led by NPHCDA was conducted in Bauchi LGA, Bauchi State from 24th to 28th July 2021.

“But none of these medical interventions will solve the underlying issues leading to cholera outbreaks. Cholera is a waterborne disease, and the risk of transmission is higher when there is poor sanitation and disruption of clean water supply.

“The wrong disposal of refuse and practices such as open defecation endanger the safety of water used for drinking and personal use.

These lead to the spread of water-borne diseases such as cholera. Without a proper water, sanitation, and hygiene (WaSH), Nigeria remains at risk of cholera cases and death

Like this: Like Loading...