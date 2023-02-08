817 candidates to re-register 2023 UTME over infractions

The Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB), has cancelled the registrations of 817 candidates seeking to sit for the 2023 Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME).

Registrar of JAMB, Prof. Is-haq Oloyede, who made the disclosure after separate meetings with stakeholders on Wednesday, explained that the Board invalidated registrations of the affected candidates over identified infractions bordering on use of strange biometric fingerprints in the registration process.

While saying some registration officers in the affected 178 Computer Based Test (CBT) centres added one of their fingerprints to complete the registration process for the candidates, Oloyede, however, said the 817 students would be given another opportunity to re-register for the exam with the centres bearing the cost.

He said: “For the students who allowed other people to add their fingers to their registration procedure. We found that some of them were only naive, because you will hear them saying my finger was hot, and the man added his own. And you allowed him to add his own?

“Some of them did it deliberately for impersonation but we can’t distinguish those who are genuine from those who are not genuine. We will cancel all of them. All the registrations and we will ask them to re-register.”

