Prof. Is-haq Oloyede
News

817 candidates to re-register 2023 UTME over infractions

Posted on Author Regina Otokpa, Abuja Comment(0)

The Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB), has cancelled the registrations of 817 candidates seeking to sit for the 2023 Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME).

Registrar of JAMB, Prof. Is-haq Oloyede, who made the disclosure after separate meetings with stakeholders on Wednesday, explained that the Board invalidated registrations of the affected candidates over identified infractions bordering on use of strange biometric fingerprints in the registration process.

While saying some registration officers in the affected 178 Computer Based Test (CBT) centres added one of their fingerprints to complete the registration process for the candidates, Oloyede, however, said the 817 students would be given another opportunity to re-register for the exam with the centres bearing the cost.

He said: “For the students who allowed other people to add their fingers to their registration procedure. We found that some of them were only naive, because you will hear them saying my finger was hot, and the man added his own. And you allowed him to add his own?

“Some of them did it deliberately for impersonation but we can’t distinguish those who are genuine from those who are not genuine. We will cancel all of them. All the registrations and we will ask them to re-register.”

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News

Akeredolu assures Ondo workers of better days

Posted on Author Adewale Momoh

Ondo State Governor, Rotimi Akeredolu, has promised workers that his administration will continue to place a premium on their welfare. Akeredolu, who urged them to remain loyal, steadfast and hardworking, said they must improve upon their attitude to work and dedicate their minds fully to whatever assignment that is given in the New Year. The […]
News

UBEC: 150m children with disabilities globally

Posted on Author Philip Nyam Abuja

The Executive Secretary of the Universal Basic Education Commission (UBEC), Dr. Hamid Bobboyi, has said the development of a document that will present the clear guidelines required to perform the assigned roles in the National Policy on Inclusive Education in Nigeria (NPIEN) is very critical.   Bobboyi who disclosed this in his opening remarks at […]
News

Agents close down terminal over demurrage on vehicles

Posted on Author Bayo Akomolafe

The Association of Nigerian Licensed Customs Agents (ANLCA) yesterday shut down the roll-on roll-off of the Five-Star Logistics Terminal, Tin Can Island Port, Lagos, over alleged payment of high demurrage on vehicles. The Chairman of the ANLCA Tin-Can chapter, Alhaji Muhammed Mojeed, listed some of the challenges faced by importers and customs agents to include […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica