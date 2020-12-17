News

82.9m Nigerians can’t afford to live in decent houses – FHFL

Posted on Author Regina Otokpa Comment(0)

The Family Homes Funds Limited (FHFL), the implementing agency of the National Social Housing Programme (NSHP), has said that no fewer than 82.9 million Nigerians considered poor by national standards in the BoS 2019 Poverty and Equality Report, cannot afford to live in decent houses. FHFL Managing Director, Mr. Femi Adewole, made this known yesterday in Abuja during the media launch of the NSHP online platform and the unveiling of its sample homes within Federal Government’s target pricing, to allow low income earners access to affordable housing. New Telegraph recalled that President Muhammadu Buhari had approved the National Social Housing Programme (NSHP) under the economic sustainability plan to deliver 300,000 housing units and 1.8 million jobs across the country.

Adewole stressed the importance of having every child, regardless of the economic status of their parents, have a safe and decent roof over their head, to help nurture their dreams and hatch their potential away from the grip of poor housing.

He said: “On the average, four out of 10 individuals in Nigeria have real per capital expenditures below N137, 430 per year. This translates to over 82.9 million Nigerians who are considered poor by national standards. According to the BoS, 18 per cent of this, about 15 million, live in urban areas. “In simple terms, it means that all 82.9 million Nigerians can afford to spend on anything – housing, food, healthcare, education, clothing is a maximum of N137, 840 a year. So it is safe to assume that they can only afford to spend a fraction of this on housing.

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News Top Stories

NBS: FG collected N651.77bn VAT in six months

Posted on Author Abdulwahab Isa ABUJA

The Federal Government recorded 8.45% growth year-on-year on Value Added Tax (VAT) generation with collection of N651.77 billion in the first half year 2020, National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) confirmed yesterday.   The figure is against N600.98 billion generated in first half year 2019. NBS sectoral distribution revealed that Professional Services generated the highest amount […]
News Top Stories

JUST IN: IGP asks AIGs, CPs to immediately restore order nationwide    

Posted on Author Our Correspondent

Mohammed Adamu, the inspector-general of police (IGP), has ordered the immediate deployment operational assets and resources to bring an end to the nationwide unrest. The IGP, who gave the order in a statement on Saturday, asked all police heads to immediately restore order. There have been looting of property and vandalisation of public assets across […]
News

Ex-IGP: Zulum’s one year compares with 8 years in office

Posted on Author Our Correspondent

The performance of Borno State Governor, Prof. Babagana Zulum, in one year, compares with the kind of achievements governors record in eight years, Mohammed Abubakar, former Inspector-General of Police, also President, Alumni Association of the National Institute (AANI), has said.   The AANI is a nationwide umbrella body of former participants in the highly referred […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this: