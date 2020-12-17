82.9m Nigerians can’t afford to live in decent houses – FHFL

The Family Homes Funds Limited (FHFL), the implementing agency of the National Social Housing Programme (NSHP), has said that no fewer than 82.9 million Nigerians considered poor by national standards in the BoS 2019 Poverty and Equality Report, cannot afford to live in decent houses. FHFL Managing Director, Mr. Femi Adewole, made this known yesterday in Abuja during the media launch of the NSHP online platform and the unveiling of its sample homes within Federal Government’s target pricing, to allow low income earners access to affordable housing. New Telegraph recalled that President Muhammadu Buhari had approved the National Social Housing Programme (NSHP) under the economic sustainability plan to deliver 300,000 housing units and 1.8 million jobs across the country.

Adewole stressed the importance of having every child, regardless of the economic status of their parents, have a safe and decent roof over their head, to help nurture their dreams and hatch their potential away from the grip of poor housing.

He said: “On the average, four out of 10 individuals in Nigeria have real per capital expenditures below N137, 430 per year. This translates to over 82.9 million Nigerians who are considered poor by national standards. According to the BoS, 18 per cent of this, about 15 million, live in urban areas. “In simple terms, it means that all 82.9 million Nigerians can afford to spend on anything – housing, food, healthcare, education, clothing is a maximum of N137, 840 a year. So it is safe to assume that they can only afford to spend a fraction of this on housing.

