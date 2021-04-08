82 Kaduna LG workers receive sack letters

Tears flowed freely at the Jema’a Local Government Area Secretariat in Kafanchan, Kaduna State yesterday as about 82 staff of the council received letters of disengagement from the Kaduna State government. The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the disengagement followed weeks of speculations that the state government was planning to downsize its workforce across its 23 local government areas.
