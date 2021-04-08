News

82 Kaduna LG workers receive sack letters

Posted on Author Our Reporters Comment(0)

Tears flowed freely at the Jema’a Local Government Area Secretariat in Kafanchan, Kaduna State yesterday as about 82 staff of the council received letters of disengagement from the Kaduna State government. The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the disengagement followed weeks of speculations that the state government was planning to downsize its workforce across its 23 local government areas.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News

WFD: Experts tasks NAFDAC on trans fat guidelines, regulations

Posted on Author Regina Otokpa

…says trans fat increasing cardiovascular diseases As Nigeria commemorates this year’s World Food Day (WFD), experts have appealed to the National Agency for Food and Drug Administration and Control (NAFDAC), to hasten the ongoing processes to enact the guidelines and regulations needed to control and eliminate trans fat consumption in the country. Speaking to journalists […]
News

COVID-19: FG orders GL 12, others to work from home

Posted on Author Lawrence Olaoye ABUJA

The Federal Government has directed that civil servants on Grade Level 12 and below should continue to work from home until the coast is clearer.   Chairman, Presidential Task Force (PTF) on COVID-19 and Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF), Boss Mustapha, gave this order yesterday at a briefing in Abuja.   According […]
News

Buhari appoints Malami, Fashola, others into PPI c’ttee

Posted on Author Tunde Oyesina

President Muhammadu Buhari has appointed the Attorney-General of the Federation and Minister of Justice, Abubakar Malami (SAN), as a member of the Special Purpose Vehicle (SPV) for Presidential Power Initiate (PPI). A statement issued by the spokesperson for Malami, Dr. Umar Jibrilu Gwandu, yesterday said other members include; Minister of Finance Budget and National Planning, […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica