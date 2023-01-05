News Top Stories

820,000 PVCs still uncollected in Ogun – INEC

Posted on Author Olufemi Adediran Comment(0)

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) in Ogun State on Wednesday said about 820,000 Permanent Voter Cards (PVCs) are yet to be collected by registrants. This is coming less than six weeks before the general election. The Resident Electoral Commissioner (REC) Niyi Ijalaye disclosed this while speaking to journalists in Abeokuta. He stated that before the Continuous Voters Registration (CRV) about 400,000 voter cards were uncollected, saying the uncollected cards had risen to 820,000 after the CVR. Ijalaye added that the uncollected cards may not be unconnected with the possible demise of owners while stressing that others may have relocated from the state. The REC said: “The collection so far is in two strata. Recall that the CVR commenced last year. We have uncollected cards of over four 820,000.”

 

