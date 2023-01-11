News

83-year-old Ph.D. student graduates at UNILAG’s anniversary convocation

The University of Lagos will at its 53 convocation ceremony billed for January 17, graduate its oldest student (male), Duyile Dayo Michael, who obtained his Ph.D. in Mass Communication at the age of 83 years, as well as the oldest graduating student (female), Okonji, Bridget Obiageli, who obtained her MEd in Guidance and Counselling at the age of 82 years. “Incidentally, Duyile Dayo Michael was the Daily Times of Nigeria journalist who covered the opening ceremony of the establishment of the University of Lagos on October 3, 1962,” the Vice Chancellor said.

Meanwhile, the Managing Partner of Grand Central Africa, Mr Chinenye Mba-Uzoukwu, will deliver the 53rd convocation lecture of the university. The ceremony will be a special one as it will mark the university’s 60th anniversary. The Co-founder of Guaranty Trust Bank and Chairman of FATE Foundation, Mr Fola Adeola, will chair the lecture, titled; “Finding the Boundaries of the Possible, Venturing Beyond.” Vice Chancellor of the institution, Folasade Tolulope Ogunsola disclosed this yesterday during the pre-convocation press conference at the Senate Chambers of the university.

 

