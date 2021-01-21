I was shocked beyond description when I learnt about the sudden and most tragic death of our distinguished academic and seasoned university administrator, Prof. Oyewusi Ibidapo-Obe. His death was the extremely painful as there was no sign that he was sick. Prior to the sad news, I got in touch with Prof. Ibidapo-Obe and our last discussion was on the development in the University of Lagos (UNILAG).

I first met the departed academic giant in 2000 when I was appointed by the Chief Olusegun Obasanjo-led government as the Pro Chancellor and Chairman of Council of the University of Lagos, with a mandate to restore order in the university which was engrained in corruption and deeply fractionalized.

When the then incumbent Vice Chancellor was suspended, Prof. Ibidapo- Obe was appointed the Acting Vice Chancellor based on his superlative qualities and his general acceptability. Subject to correction, Prof. Ibidapo- Obe seems to the longest serving Vice Chancellor in the history of the university.

After his two-term stint as Vice Chancellor at UNILAG, he was appointed the pioneer Vice Chancellor of Alex Ekwueme Federal University, Ndufu-Alike, Abakaliki, Ebonyi State, Nigeria. Apart from being academically sound, Prof. Ibidapo-Obe was a professional to the core. I have seen him at work and I have also seen him at play.

I found him to be ever so cool, collected, respectful, cheerful, kind, selfless, committed and incorruptible. He was highly dependable and utterly reliable. I was fortunate to have him as the Vice Chancellor during my tenure as Pro Chancellor and Chairman of Council. With the cooperation of the university management under his leadership and our ever-supportive Council, we recorded a lot of milestone achievements during my seven-year tenure. Some of the achievements include:

• A strike-free University

• Establishment of income-generating units to support the finances of the university

• Building of new hostels through Build-Occupy-and Transfer (BOT) system

• Enabling and conducive academic environment in UNILAG

• The university won so many awards, including: The Chairman of the Governing Council, i.e. my humble self, was twice voted the Best Pro Chancellor of Nigerian Universities by the NUC. The University won the Chairman of all Pro Chancellors of Nigerian universities.

UNILAG was twice voted Number 1 University in Nigeria (2003 and 2004), while Prof. Ibidapo-Obe himself was voted the Best Vice Chancellor in the country. But as traumatizing as the news is, I am consoled by the fact that the departed academic lived a most fulfilled life and imparted his community, particularly the academia, his primary constituency, thereby leaving his giant steps on the sand of times.

I thank the Almighty God for granting him the enviable grace of being able to make indelible marks before being called home to rest in His bosom. It is my fervent prayer that all he worked for whist still with us on planet earth will stand him in good stead before The Maker of all things. Prof. Ibidapo-Obe has played his part and he played it very well. We will all miss him.

We will miss his warm disposition, but I will miss him the more. He will be difficult to replace in the academic world because of the stellar qualities inherent in him. It is these qualities that make him and Prof. Peter Okebukola, a former Vice Chancellor of Lagos State University, a former Executive Secretary of the NUC and former Pro Chancellor and Chairman of Council of Crawford University, Igbesa, Ogun State, most sought after in Africa, nay the world over.

While wishing him a most-deserved rest, I pray that the Almighty God will grant him, the entire Ibidapo-Obe dynasty and the University of Lagos community, where he served meritoriously, the grace and the equanimity to bear the irreparable loss.

On behalf of my family and the entire Afe Babalola University, Ado- Ekiti (ABUAD), I commiserate with the Ibidapo-Obe dynasty, the Council, the Senate, the staff and students of the University of Lagos on this irreparable loss. Eternal rest grant him oh Lord. •Aare Babalola, OFR, CON, SAN is Founder & Chancellor of Afe Babalola University, Ado-Ekiti.

Like this: Like Loading...